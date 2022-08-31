Moto E22s launched with 5,000mAh battery: Details

The Moto E22s has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ quality and runs Android 12 out of the box.

The entry-level smartphone, the Moto E22s, has been made available in Europe. It is the newest model in the company’s E series.

It has a 16-megapixel primary camera, a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, and a 5,000mAh battery.

With the same octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, Motorola introduced the Moto E32s earlier this year in India.

Both phones include a water-resistant design, face unlock, and an integrated fingerprint scanner in the power button.

Moto E22s Pricing

According to a Motorola press release, the Moto E22s’ price has been set at EUR 159.99 for the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Arctic Blue and Eco Black are the two color options available at launch. According to the company, the phone will soon be available in a few locations across Europe and India.

Moto E22s Specs

The Moto E22s has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ quality and runs Android 12 out of the box. The top-center of the display receives a hole-punch cutout, and a 90Hz refresh rate is supported.

The smartphone’s processor is a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, and it has 4GB of RAM.

The Moto E22s features a dual rear camera system with a 16-megapixel primary sensor as its focal point for photography.

A 2-megapixel depth sensor is also included. For selfies and video calls, the phone’s front camera is an 8-megapixel one.

The inbuilt storage of the Moto E22s is 64GB, but it can be increased (up to 1TB) with a microSD card. It has a 5,000mAh battery and 10W charging compatibility.

The rear is made of polycarbonate and has a water-repellent pattern. For biometric security, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

