Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price in Pakistan & features

Another smartphone is circulating in the rumor mill as Motorola prepares to launch the Razr 2022 and Edge X30 Pro tomorrow.
On Geekbench, the Motorola S30 Pro has been spotted. This device is anticipated to launch as the Moto Edge 30 Fusion in some regions.
The phone, model XT2243-2, has been listed on TENAA, exposing a 4.270mAh battery with up to 68.2W charging, a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display (presumably with 120Hz speed), 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM, 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage capacity.
According to the Geekbench listing, the chipset is the Snapdragon 888+ and not the rumored Dimensity 900.
The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 71,999.
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Specifications:
|Basic Info
|Brand
|Motorola
|Model
|Edge 30 Fusion 5G
|Released Date
|Rumoured
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Network
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
|4G Band
|LTE – 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 66
|5G Band
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 28, 38, 41, 66, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps, 5G
|DISPLAY
|Type
|OLED Display Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch, 90?Hz Refresh Rate
|Display Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels, 393 PPI
|CAMERA
|Back Camera
|Triple Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP with LED Flash
|Front Camera
|Single: 32MP (wide)
|Camera Features
|Dual-LED Flash, HDR, Panorama
|BODY
|Dimensions
|Weight
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Color
|Dark, Blue
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12 – MYUI 3.0
|CPU
|Octa-core Processor
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G68 MP4
|MEMORY
|Internal
|128GB Storage
|RAM
|6GB
|Card slot
|No
|BATTERY
|Power
|4500 mAh Li-Po with Fast Charging Battery 68W (100% in 35 min)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|Radio
|FM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 2.0 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
|NFC
|Yes
|OTG
|No
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm Jack
|No
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS
|MORE FEATURES
|Browser
|HTML5
|Sensors
|Fingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
|Messaging
|SMS, MMS, Email, IM, Push Mail
|Games
|Yes, Downloadable and Built-in Available
|Protection
|No
