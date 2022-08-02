Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price in Pakistan & features

Another smartphone is circulating in the rumor mill as Motorola prepares to launch the Razr 2022 and Edge X30 Pro tomorrow.

On Geekbench, the Motorola S30 Pro has been spotted. This device is anticipated to launch as the Moto Edge 30 Fusion in some regions.

The phone, model XT2243-2, has been listed on TENAA, exposing a 4.270mAh battery with up to 68.2W charging, a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display (presumably with 120Hz speed), 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM, 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage capacity.

According to the Geekbench listing, the chipset is the Snapdragon 888+ and not the rumored Dimensity 900.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price in Pakistan

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 71,999.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Specifications:

Basic Info Brand Motorola Model Edge 30 Fusion 5G Released Date Rumoured Status Coming Soon Network 2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz 4G Band LTE – 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 66 5G Band 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 28, 38, 41, 66, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps, 5G DISPLAY Type OLED Display Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch, 90?Hz Refresh Rate Display Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels, 393 PPI CAMERA Back Camera Triple Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP with LED Flash Front Camera Single: 32MP (wide) Camera Features Dual-LED Flash, HDR, Panorama BODY Dimensions Weight SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Color Dark, Blue PLATFORM OS Android 12 – MYUI 3.0 CPU Octa-core Processor Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 GPU ARM Mali-G68 MP4 MEMORY Internal 128GB Storage RAM 6GB Card slot No BATTERY Power 4500 mAh Li-Po with Fast Charging Battery 68W (100% in 35 min) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE Radio FM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 2.0 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic NFC Yes OTG No Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack No GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS MORE FEATURES Browser HTML5 Sensors Fingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Messaging SMS, MMS, Email, IM, Push Mail Games Yes, Downloadable and Built-in Available Protection No

