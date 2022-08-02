Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price in Pakistan & features
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price in Pakistan & features

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price in Pakistan & features

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement

Another smartphone is circulating in the rumor mill as Motorola prepares to launch the Razr 2022 and Edge X30 Pro tomorrow.

On Geekbench, the Motorola S30 Pro has been spotted. This device is anticipated to launch as the Moto Edge 30 Fusion in some regions.

The phone, model XT2243-2, has been listed on TENAA, exposing a 4.270mAh battery with up to 68.2W charging, a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display (presumably with 120Hz speed), 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM, 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage capacity.

According to the Geekbench listing, the chipset is the Snapdragon 888+ and not the rumored Dimensity 900.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 71,999.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Specifications:

Basic Info
BrandMotorola
ModelEdge 30 Fusion 5G
Released DateRumoured
StatusComing Soon
Network
2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
4G BandLTE – 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 66
5G Band1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 28, 38, 41, 66, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps, 5G
DISPLAY
TypeOLED Display Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch, 90?Hz Refresh Rate
Display Size6.67 inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels, 393 PPI
CAMERA
Back CameraTriple Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP with LED Flash
Front CameraSingle: 32MP (wide)
Camera FeaturesDual-LED Flash, HDR, Panorama
BODY
Dimensions
Weight
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
ColorDark, Blue
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 12 – MYUI 3.0
CPUOcta-core Processor
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 900
GPUARM Mali-G68 MP4
MEMORY
Internal128GB Storage
RAM6GB
Card slotNo
BATTERY
Power4500 mAh Li-Po with Fast Charging Battery 68W (100% in 35 min)
CONNECTIVITY
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
RadioFM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 2.0 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
NFCYes
OTGNo
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm JackNo
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS
MORE FEATURES
BrowserHTML5
SensorsFingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
MessagingSMS, MMS, Email, IM, Push Mail
GamesYes, Downloadable and Built-in Available
ProtectionNo

Also Read

Motorola Moto G32 Price in Pakistan & Specs
Motorola Moto G32 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Motorola G32 is glass-made with logos in the center, and the triple...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications
Chinese OnePlus 11 devices appears to be region-locked
Chinese OnePlus 11 devices appears to be region-locked
This is how the Vivo Y100 looks like
This is how the Vivo Y100 looks like
Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan & special features
Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story