Motorola Edge S price in Pakistan & features

Motorola Edge S price in Pakistan & features





  • Motorola Edge S has a 6.7-inch screen.
  • Has a Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G Chipset for power.
  • 128/256 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store  stuff.
Motorola releases the Edge S smartphone. New smartphone from firm. The phone’s specs and price suggest it may be the year’s first flagship killer. Motorola Edge S is its flagship smartphone. Discuss the phone’s specs. This gadget has a Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G Chipset for power and a 3.2 GHz Octa-Core processor for speed. Motorola’s Edge S has a 6.7-inch screen with 1080 x 2520-pixel resolution. The smartphone has a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. Motorola’s Edge S will have 6/8GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity show that the Motorola S will be fast. 128/256 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of stuff. Motorola Edge S has four rear cameras. 64MP primary camera, 16MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro, and TOF 3D. Dual 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel ultrawide front-facing cameras. Motorola Edge S has a side-mounted optical fingerprint sensor to protect your data and a 5000 mAh battery for all-day use. Also, 20W battery charging. This Edge S will help Samsung and others.

Motorola Edge S price in Pakistan

Motorola Edge S price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999/-

Motorola Edge S specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions168.4 x 74 x 9.7 mm
Weight215 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue, Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
GPUAdreno 620
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2520 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10, 560 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 16 MP, (ultrawide), PDAF + 2 MP, (depth) + TOF 3D, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesLeica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 16 MP, (wide) + 8 MP, (ultrawide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP52, splash resistant, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 20W

