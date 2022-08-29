Motorola Edge S price in Pakistan & features

- Motorola Edge S has a 6.7-inch screen.
- Has a Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G Chipset for power.
- 128/256 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store stuff.
Motorola releases the Edge S smartphone. New smartphone from firm. The phone’s specs and price suggest it may be the year’s first flagship killer. Motorola Edge S is its flagship smartphone. Discuss the phone’s specs. This gadget has a Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G Chipset for power and a 3.2 GHz Octa-Core processor for speed. Motorola’s Edge S has a 6.7-inch screen with 1080 x 2520-pixel resolution. The smartphone has a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. Motorola’s Edge S will have 6/8GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity show that the Motorola S will be fast. 128/256 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of stuff. Motorola Edge S has four rear cameras. 64MP primary camera, 16MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro, and TOF 3D. Dual 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel ultrawide front-facing cameras. Motorola Edge S has a side-mounted optical fingerprint sensor to protect your data and a 5000 mAh battery for all-day use. Also, 20W battery charging. This Edge S will help Samsung and others.
Motorola Edge S price in Pakistan
Motorola Edge S price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999/-
Motorola Edge S specs
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|168.4 x 74 x 9.7 mm
|Weight
|215 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue, Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10, 560 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 16 MP, (ultrawide), PDAF + 2 MP, (depth) + TOF 3D, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Leica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 16 MP, (wide) + 8 MP, (ultrawide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP52, splash resistant, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 20W
