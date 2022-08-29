Motorola Edge S price in Pakistan & features

Motorola Edge S has a 6.7-inch screen.

Has a Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G Chipset for power.

128/256 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store stuff.

Motorola releases the Edge S smartphone. New smartphone from firm. The phone’s specs and price suggest it may be the year’s first flagship killer. Motorola Edge S is its flagship smartphone. Discuss the phone’s specs. This gadget has a Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G Chipset for power and a 3.2 GHz Octa-Core processor for speed. Motorola’s Edge S has a 6.7-inch screen with 1080 x 2520-pixel resolution. The smartphone has a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. Motorola’s Edge S will have 6/8GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity show that the Motorola S will be fast. 128/256 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of stuff. Motorola Edge S has four rear cameras. 64MP primary camera, 16MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro, and TOF 3D. Dual 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel ultrawide front-facing cameras. Motorola Edge S has a side-mounted optical fingerprint sensor to protect your data and a 5000 mAh battery for all-day use. Also, 20W battery charging. This Edge S will help Samsung and others.

Motorola Edge S price in Pakistan

Motorola Edge S price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999/-

Motorola Edge S specs

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 168.4 x 74 x 9.7 mm Weight 215 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue, Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm) GPU Adreno 620 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10, 560 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 16 MP, (ultrawide), PDAF + 2 MP , (depth) + TOF 3D, Dual LED Flash Features Leica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front Dual 16 MP, (wide) + 8 MP, (ultrawide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP52, splash resistant, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 20W

