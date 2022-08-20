Motorola Edge series tipped to launch in September .

Motorola hinted at a September 8 announcement of the new Edge series.

Motorola may rename Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro phones sold in China as Edge series phones for international markets.

Top features include Snapdragon 888+ processor, 200MP primary camera, 4,400 mAh battery, 144Hz display, and 68W wired charging.

The Edge (2022) from Motorola, the first smartphone with the Dimensity 1050 SoC, was recently introduced.

Although the company hinted at a September 8 announcement of new phones, it still has more Edge series smartphones to release.

On September 8, Motorola released a brief video clip announcing the arrival of three new smartphones. The hashtag #findyouredge in its caption confirms that Motorola will unveil three new Edge series smartphones on the eighth of the next month.

Motorola withheld the names and other details of these smartphones.

It’s possible that the Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro, which are presently sold in China, may be renamed as Edge series phones for international markets.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz screen, and 200MP primary camera are among the X30 Pro’s top features. A 4,610 mAh battery with 125W wired charging is also included.

The S30 Pro, on the other hand, has a 50MP main camera, a smaller 144Hz display, and a Snapdragon 888+ processor. Under the hood, there is a 4,400 mAh battery that enables 68W wired charging.

As the launch date of the Edge series smartphones, September 8, draws nearer, you may anticipate Motorola to provide additional information.

