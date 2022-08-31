Motorola Moto E22 price in Pakistan & features.

Motorola Edge S price in Pakistan & features
There will soon be a new smartphone available from Motorola called the Moto E22.
The IPS LCD display measures 6.5 inches and boasts HD+ resolution on this phone.
It has a 5000mAh battery, Android 12, a triple 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, a Media Tek HelioG85 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a fingerprint scanner.
The Motorola Moto E22 features a variety of sensors, including an accelerometer, compass, fingerprint scanner (side-mounted), gyroscope, and proximity detector.
The Motorola Moto E22 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,813.
|BASIC INFO
|Brand
|Motorola
|Model
|Moto E22
|Status
|Coming soon
|Release Date
|2023, March
|BODY
|Dimensions
|164 x 75 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|184 g
|Colors
|Slate Gray, Misty Silver
|Body Material
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
|SIMs
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water & Dust
|Water repellent design
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Resolutions
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PPI
|270 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40, 41
|5G
|No
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Triple
|16 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1.0µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Videos
|1080p@30fps
|Front
|16 MP
HDR
1080p@30fps
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 12
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G37
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Removable
|Yes
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand By
|N/A
|Fast Charging
|Fast charger
|Wireless Charging
|No
|COMMONS
|Sound
|3.5mm Audio Jeck Yes
Loudspeaker Yes
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|NFC
|No
