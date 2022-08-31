Motorola Moto E22 price in Pakistan & features.

There will soon be a new smartphone available from Motorola called the Moto E22.

The IPS LCD display measures 6.5 inches and boasts HD+ resolution on this phone.

It has a 5000mAh battery, Android 12, a triple 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, a Media Tek HelioG85 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a fingerprint scanner.

The Motorola Moto E22 features a variety of sensors, including an accelerometer, compass, fingerprint scanner (side-mounted), gyroscope, and proximity detector.

Motorola Moto E22 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Motorola Moto E22 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,813.

Motorola Moto E22 Specifications:

BASIC INFO Brand Motorola Model Moto E22 Status Coming soon Release Date 2023, March BODY Dimensions 164 x 75 x 8.5 mm Weight 184 g Colors Slate Gray, Misty Silver Body Material Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back SIMs Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water & Dust Water repellent design DISPLAY Size 6.5 inches Type IPS LCD Resolutions 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio PPI 270 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection – NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40, 41 5G No Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Triple 16 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1.0µm, PDAF

Advertisement

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Videos 1080p@30fps Front 16 MP

HDR

1080p@30fps HARDWARE OS Android 12 Chipset Mediatek Helio G37 CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB / 128GB Card Slot microSDXC BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 5000 mAh Removable Yes Talk Time N/A Stand By N/A Fast Charging Fast charger Wireless Charging No COMMONS Sound 3.5mm Audio Jeck Yes

Loudspeaker Yes Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0 Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot NFC No

Advertisement

Also Read Motorola Edge S price in Pakistan & features Motorola Edge S has a 6.7-inch screen. Has a Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon...