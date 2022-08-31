Advertisement
Motorola Moto E22 price in Pakistan & features.

There will soon be a new smartphone available from Motorola called the Moto E22.

The IPS LCD display measures 6.5 inches and boasts HD+ resolution on this phone.

It has a 5000mAh battery, Android 12, a triple 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, a Media Tek HelioG85 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a fingerprint scanner.

The Motorola Moto E22 features a variety of sensors, including an accelerometer, compass, fingerprint scanner (side-mounted), gyroscope, and proximity detector.

Motorola Moto E22 price in Pakistan

The Motorola Moto E22 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,813.

Motorola Moto E22 Specifications:

BASIC INFO
BrandMotorola
ModelMoto E22
StatusComing soon
Release Date2023, March
BODY
Dimensions164 x 75 x 8.5 mm
Weight184 g
ColorsSlate Gray, Misty Silver
Body MaterialGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back
SIMsDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water & DustWater repellent design
DISPLAY
Size6.5 inches
TypeIPS LCD
Resolutions720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI270 ppi density
Multi touchYes
Protection
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40, 41
5GNo
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Triple16 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1.0µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Videos1080p@30fps
Front16 MP
HDR
1080p@30fps
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 12
ChipsetMediatek Helio G37
CPUOcta-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
RAM4GB
Storage64GB / 128GB
Card SlotmicroSDXC
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity5000 mAh
RemovableYes
Talk TimeN/A
Stand ByN/A
Fast ChargingFast charger
Wireless ChargingNo
COMMONS
Sound3.5mm Audio Jeck Yes
Loudspeaker Yes
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFCNo

 

Motorola Edge S price in Pakistan & features
Motorola Edge S price in Pakistan & features

Motorola Edge S has a 6.7-inch screen. Has a Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon...

