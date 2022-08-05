Motorola Moto G100 price in Pakistan & specs

Motorola Moto G60 price in Pakistan & specs
Motorola introduces Moto G60. The new smartphone's code name is 'Hanoip' This...
The Motorola Moto G100 will be the forthcoming smartphone. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, which is one of the most recent. This is a high-quality chipset that has been introduced by several manufacturers. The Motorola Moto G100’s CPU is 3.2 Octa-core, and it features an Adreno 650 GPU inside, making this smartphone more powerful to use. The next Motorola Moto G100 will have a 6.7-inch screen, which is a large-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2520 Pixels. Motorola’s Moto G100 has a strong RAM with a size of 8 gigabytes. The phone’s massive specs will make the next smartphone a top choice for shoppers looking for a terrific handset. This new Motorola G100 has 128 gigabytes of built-in storage capacity, which is more than enough to store anything you desire.
Motorola Moto G100 price is Rs. 35000/- in Pakistan.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|168.4 x 74 x 9.7 mm
|Weight
|215 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Iridescent Sky, Iridescent Ocean, Slate Grey
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10, 560 nits
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF 16 MP + (ultrawide), PDAF + 2 MP, (depth) + TOF 3D, LED Flash
|Features
|Ring flash (macro mode), Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 16 MP, (wide) + 8 MP, (ultrawide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dolby Audio, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Water repellent design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 20W
