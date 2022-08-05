Motorola Moto G100 price in Pakistan & specs

The Motorola Moto G100 will be the forthcoming smartphone. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, which is one of the most recent. This is a high-quality chipset that has been introduced by several manufacturers. The Motorola Moto G100’s CPU is 3.2 Octa-core, and it features an Adreno 650 GPU inside, making this smartphone more powerful to use. The next Motorola Moto G100 will have a 6.7-inch screen, which is a large-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2520 Pixels. Motorola’s Moto G100 has a strong RAM with a size of 8 gigabytes. The phone’s massive specs will make the next smartphone a top choice for shoppers looking for a terrific handset. This new Motorola G100 has 128 gigabytes of built-in storage capacity, which is more than enough to store anything you desire.

Motorola Moto G10 price in Pakistan

Motorola Moto G100 price is Rs. 35000/- in Pakistan.

Motorola Moto G100 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 168.4 x 74 x 9.7 mm Weight 215 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Iridescent Sky, Iridescent Ocean, Slate Grey Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm) GPU Adreno 650 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10, 560 nits Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF 16 MP + (ultrawide), PDAF + 2 MP, (depth) + TOF 3D, LED Flash Features Ring flash (macro mode), Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front Dual 16 MP, (wide) + 8 MP, (ultrawide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dolby Audio, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Water repellent design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 20W

