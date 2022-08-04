Motorola Moto G60 price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
Motorola introduces Moto G60. The new smartphone’s code name is ‘Hanoip’ This new phone is Motorola Moto G60. The smartphone will be accessible in Europe, the U.S., and possibly India. Motorola’s Moto G60 will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G CPU (8 nm). The new phone’s processor is 2.3 GHz Octa-Core. This new incoming Motorola Moto G60 will include a 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD 1080 x 2460-pixel display. Motorola’s forthcoming Moto G60 has an Adreno 618 GPU.

Motorola Moto G60 price in Pakistan

Motorola Moto G60 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 53,999.

Motorola Moto G60 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions169.6 x 75.9 x 9.8 mm
Weight225 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDynamic Gray, Frosted Champagne
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyCapacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dolby Audio, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraWater-repellent design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast charging 20W

Next Story