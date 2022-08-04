Motorola Moto G60 price in Pakistan & specs

Motorola introduces Moto G60. The new smartphone’s code name is ‘Hanoip’ This new phone is Motorola Moto G60. The smartphone will be accessible in Europe, the U.S., and possibly India. Motorola’s Moto G60 will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G CPU (8 nm). The new phone’s processor is 2.3 GHz Octa-Core. This new incoming Motorola Moto G60 will include a 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD 1080 x 2460-pixel display. Motorola’s forthcoming Moto G60 has an Adreno 618 GPU.

Motorola Moto G60 price in Pakistan

Motorola Moto G60 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 53,999.

Motorola Moto G60 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 169.6 x 75.9 x 9.8 mm Weight 225 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Dynamic Gray, Frosted Champagne Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10 Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus , Panorama, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dolby Audio, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Water-repellent design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast charging 20W

