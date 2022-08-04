Motorola Moto G60 price in Pakistan & specs

Motorola Moto G32 Price in Pakistan & Specs
Motorola G32 is glass-made with logos in the center, and the triple...
Motorola introduces Moto G60. The new smartphone’s code name is ‘Hanoip’ This new phone is Motorola Moto G60. The smartphone will be accessible in Europe, the U.S., and possibly India. Motorola’s Moto G60 will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G CPU (8 nm). The new phone’s processor is 2.3 GHz Octa-Core. This new incoming Motorola Moto G60 will include a 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD 1080 x 2460-pixel display. Motorola’s forthcoming Moto G60 has an Adreno 618 GPU.
Motorola Moto G60 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 53,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|169.6 x 75.9 x 9.8 mm
|Weight
|225 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dynamic Gray, Frosted Champagne
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dolby Audio, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Water-repellent design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast charging 20W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.