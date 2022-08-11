Advertisement
Motorola Moto G62 price in Pakistan & features

Motorola Moto G62 price in Pakistan & features

Motorola Moto G62 price in Pakistan & features

Motorola Moto G62 price in Pakistan & features.

Motorola previously launched the Moto G62 5G in June, but the company has now created a different model with the same name just for the Pakistani market.

Although it has increased processing capability, the phone remains mostly unchanged. More on that in a moment, but it is also comparable to other Motos.

The Snapdragon 695 CPU, which replaces the Snapdragon 480+ of the prior G62, powers the new Moto G62.

Even though both chipsets claim to have “Adreno 619,” a cursory comparison reveals a newer node (6nm vs. 8nm), newer CPU cores (2x Cortex-A78 and 6x A55 vs. 2x A76 + 6x A55), and a faster GPU.

Motorola India lists two configurations: one with 6GB of RAM and the other with 8GB, both with 128GB of storage.

That surpasses the original version’s meager 4GB of RAM. If you don’t intend to use a second SIM card, you also get a MicroSD slot (for cards up to 1TB). The phone comes pre-installed with “near stock” Android 12.

Motorola Moto G62 price in Pakistan

The Motorola Moto G62 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 53,999.

Motorola Moto G62 Specifications:

Model No.Moto G62
Release DateExp release 2022
StatusComing Soon
Operating SystemAndroid 12
Technology4G,5G
SIM InfoDual SIM
Lock SecurityRear Mounted Fingerprint,Fingerprint,Face ID
PriceExpected Price in Rs: 53,999 PKR
Price in USD: $250
Dimension160.1 x 74.5 x 8 mm (6.30 x 2.93 x 0.31 in)
Weight In Grams199
Color OptionsGraphite and Green
Build MaterialPlastic
TypeAMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Screen Size (inch)6.52
ResolutionFHD+
PPI388
Refresh Rate120Hz
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 480
CPUOcta-core (8×2.0 GHz Kryo 260)
GPUAdreno 610
SlotHybrid
RAM and ROM4GB RAM and 128GB Storage
Rear Camera SetupTriple
Main Sensor50MP
Rear Camera Sensor TypeWide,Depth Sensor
Rear Camera Aperturef/1.7
Rear Camera Features[email protected], LED, HDR
Video Rec.4K
Front Camera SetupSingle
Front Sensor16MP
Front Camera Sensor TypeWide
Front Camera MechanismNotch Selfie
Front Camera FeaturesHDR, [email protected]
TypeLi-Po
Capacity5000mAh
Fast Charge20W
Wireless ChargeNo
Bluetoothv5.0
WiFi802.11nac,Dual Band WiFi,WiFi Direct,HotSpot
MoreNFC,USB Type C,GPS,3.5 mm jack
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4GLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800),25(1900), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 28, 38, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G

 

Also Read

Motorola all set to launch Moto G42 and Moto G62 5G
Motorola all set to launch Moto G42 and Moto G62 5G

According to sources, Moto G42 will be designated by the model number...

