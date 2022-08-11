Motorola Moto G62 price in Pakistan & features.

Motorola previously launched the Moto G62 5G in June, but the company has now created a different model with the same name just for the Pakistani market.
Although it has increased processing capability, the phone remains mostly unchanged. More on that in a moment, but it is also comparable to other Motos.
The Snapdragon 695 CPU, which replaces the Snapdragon 480+ of the prior G62, powers the new Moto G62.
Even though both chipsets claim to have “Adreno 619,” a cursory comparison reveals a newer node (6nm vs. 8nm), newer CPU cores (2x Cortex-A78 and 6x A55 vs. 2x A76 + 6x A55), and a faster GPU.
Motorola India lists two configurations: one with 6GB of RAM and the other with 8GB, both with 128GB of storage.
That surpasses the original version’s meager 4GB of RAM. If you don’t intend to use a second SIM card, you also get a MicroSD slot (for cards up to 1TB). The phone comes pre-installed with “near stock” Android 12.
Motorola Moto G62 price in Pakistan
The Motorola Moto G62 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 53,999.
Motorola Moto G62 Specifications:
GENERAL SPECS
Model No.
Moto G62
Release Date
Exp release 2022
Status
Coming Soon
Operating System
Android 12
Technology
4G,5G
SIM Info
Dual SIM
Lock Security
Rear Mounted Fingerprint,Fingerprint,Face ID
Price
Expected Price in Rs: 53,999 PKR Price in USD: $250