Motorola Moto G62 price in Pakistan & features.

Motorola previously launched the Moto G62 5G in June, but the company has now created a different model with the same name just for the Pakistani market.

Although it has increased processing capability, the phone remains mostly unchanged. More on that in a moment, but it is also comparable to other Motos.

The Snapdragon 695 CPU, which replaces the Snapdragon 480+ of the prior G62, powers the new Moto G62.

Even though both chipsets claim to have “Adreno 619,” a cursory comparison reveals a newer node (6nm vs. 8nm), newer CPU cores (2x Cortex-A78 and 6x A55 vs. 2x A76 + 6x A55), and a faster GPU.

Motorola India lists two configurations: one with 6GB of RAM and the other with 8GB, both with 128GB of storage.

That surpasses the original version’s meager 4GB of RAM. If you don’t intend to use a second SIM card, you also get a MicroSD slot (for cards up to 1TB). The phone comes pre-installed with “near stock” Android 12.

Motorola Moto G62 price in Pakistan

The Motorola Moto G62 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 53,999.

Motorola Moto G62 Specifications:

GENERAL SPECS Model No. Moto G62 Release Date Exp release 2022 Status Coming Soon Operating System Android 12 Technology 4G,5G SIM Info Dual SIM Lock Security Rear Mounted Fingerprint,Fingerprint,Face ID Price Expected Price in Rs: 53,999 PKR

Price in USD: $250

BODY Dimension 160.1 x 74.5 x 8 mm (6.30 x 2.93 x 0.31 in) Weight In Grams 199 Color Options Graphite and Green Build Material Plastic

DISPLAY Type AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Screen Size (inch) 6.52 Resolution FHD+ PPI 388 Refresh Rate 120Hz

PERFORMANCE Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 CPU Octa-core (8×2.0 GHz Kryo 260) GPU Adreno 610 Slot Hybrid RAM and ROM 4GB RAM and 128GB Storage

CAMERA Rear Camera Setup Triple Main Sensor 50MP Rear Camera Sensor Type Wide,Depth Sensor Rear Camera Aperture f/1.7 Rear Camera Features [email protected] , LED, HDR Video Rec. 4K Front Camera Setup Single Front Sensor 16MP Front Camera Sensor Type Wide Front Camera Mechanism Notch Selfie Front Camera Features HDR, [email protected]

BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 5000mAh Fast Charge 20W Wireless Charge No

COMMON FEATURES Bluetooth v5.0 WiFi 802.11nac,Dual Band WiFi,WiFi Direct,HotSpot More NFC,USB Type C,GPS,3.5 mm jack

NETWORKS 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800),25(1900), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 28, 38, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G

