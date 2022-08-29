Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
NASA is prepared to begin a new age of Moon exploration, says Artemis

NASA is prepared to begin a new age of Moon exploration, says Artemis

Articles
Advertisement
NASA is prepared to begin a new age of Moon exploration, says Artemis

NASA begin a new age of Moon exploration

Advertisement
  • The American space agency is counting down the minutes until the Space Launch System, a massive new Moon rocket, takes launch.
  • The launch of the rocket is scheduled on Monday at 08:33 local time (12:33 GMT; 13:33 BST).
  • Its task will be to launch the Orion test capsule far from Earth.
Advertisement

The American space agency is counting down the minutes until the Space Launch System, a massive new Moon rocket, takes launch.

The Artemis project, which intends to return people to the lunar surface after a 50-year hiatus, will be built on SLS, the most potent spacecraft ever created by NASA.

The 2040s Mars missions will be built on the foundation laid by the moon expedition.

The launch of the rocket is scheduled on Monday at 08:33 local time (12:33 GMT; 13:33 BST).

Its task will be to launch the Orion test capsule far from Earth.

In six weeks, this spacecraft will make a large arc-shaped circle around the Moon before returning to Earth and splashing down in the Pacific.

Advertisement

For this test, Orion is unmanned, but beginning in 2024, humans will board the spacecraft for a future series of missions that will only get more difficult.

According to NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik, “we’re looking at everything we do with this Artemis I flight through the prism of what can we prove out and what can we demonstrate that will buy down risk for the Artemis II crewed mission.”

Also Read

Bike protesters block a German highway
Bike protesters block a German highway

Approximately 8,500 cyclists blocked traffic on a section of the German A...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story