New Outlook is compatible with basic phones

The company has now officially announced a stripped-down version of its Outlook email service that it said can work well on even the most basic Android phones. This was first hinted at earlier this year. Thanks to a recent Microsoft release, you may no longer be able to escape your emails.

Outlook Lite is now available. It has all the main features of the popular platform, but it doesn’t use up as much battery life or system resources, which is good for people with low-end phones.

The Outlook Lite app is only 5MB, and it was made to work well on devices with as little as 1GB RAM and on older 2G and 3G networks that are common in developing countries.

Even so, Microsoft says that the email side has all of the most important parts of the service and runs quickly and smoothly for users everywhere.

“Outlook is used by millions of people daily for their email and calendaring needs across the world,” Microsoft senior product manager Pradeep Elavarasan wrote in a blog post(opens in new tab) announcing the launch. “Yet, there are a wide range of devices that do not have all the capabilities required to get the best Outlook experience on their smartphone.”

Elavarasan said that the new service would give more people, schools, universities, and small businesses a way to use their lightweight mobile devices in an effective and efficient way.

Microsoft also says that the new service will work with Outlook.com, Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Exchange Online accounts, but not with Gmail just yet.

Users in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Venezuela will be able to use Outlook Lite at first. More countries may join them soon.

Microsoft is also working on the future of its desktop Outlook service at the same time as the launch. The new release is called “One Outlook,” and it is meant for businesses and schools that use Microsoft 365 or Office 365.

Microsoft has made a number of updates and changes, such as a new look and feel, message reminders, a single view for calendar, email, and to-do items, and the ability to attach cloud files more easily.

