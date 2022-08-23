New technology allows Wi-Fi signals to pass through walls.

Now Wi-Fi signals can pass straight through walls without reflecting.

Researchers employed a unique coating that enables Wi-Fi radio signals to pass through solid objects like walls.

This technique will also be helpful in the 6G mobile communications system.

Researchers at Rennes University and Vienna University of Technology in Austria demonstrated that microwave signals can pass straight through walls without reflecting.

It was referred to as an “Anti-reflection structure for perfect transmission through complicated media” in the study papers the scientists made public.

“You can think of it like the anti-reflective coating on glass,” stated Professor Stefan Rotter of Vienna University of Technology.

This coating will permit light to enter the lens while preventing bouncing. Stronger Wi-Fi connections will result from this.

Experiment

One of the writers from Vienna University, Michael Horodynski, stated: “You must first simply transmit some waves through the medium and measure precisely how these waves are reflected by the material.”

“With this knowledge, we were able to demonstrate that a comparable compensatory medium can be determined for any medium that scatters waves in a complex fashion, allowing the wave to pass fully when the two media are combined.”

In the first experiment, researchers used microwaves to pass through a waveguide made of metal and Teflon that included tiny metal and Teflon objects.

The results revealed that only half of the microwaves were transmitted and the other half were reflected.

Later, researchers used waveguides to observe the microwaves’ behavior and developed an anti-reflective zone.

As a result, all microwaves were able to pass through the objects.

Applications

The method benefits other fields in addition to improving Wi-Fi. It aided in the observation of distant objects in space by digital telescopes and other radio-emitting instruments.

This technique will also be helpful in the 6G mobile communications system, the upcoming generation.

