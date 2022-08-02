New York City Subway will gain full cellphone service shortly

The New York Subway will be able to use their smartphones to make calls and connect to the Internet.

As part of a $600 million project, passengers on the New York Subway will be able to use their smartphones to make calls and connect to the Internet. This will happen over the course of ten years.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) has signed a contract with Transit Wireless to connect all 418 miles of tunnels and 281 underground subway stations. The MTA says the project will save more than $1 billion over the life of the contract.

Wi-Fi is already available at both underground and above-ground stations. The L Train tunnel between Brooklyn and Manhattan got full cellular coverage in 2020.

Janno Lieber, Chair and CEO of the MTA, said that putting cell service in the tunnels between stations and Wi-Fi in the stations above ground is a big step toward making public transportation better for riders.

Deployment will begin right away, and activation will happen in stages, so people will be able to use the network as soon as each section is finished.

“And the deal MTA has landed will also help the MTA’s bottom line – a major concern as the pandemic winds down.”

Melinda White, CEO of Transit Wireless, said, “We are proud to expand our partnership with the MTA and offer world-class end-to-end internet, data, and cellular communications to subway riders in New York City.” “MTA’s ongoing commitment to the rider experience is shown by the fact that riders can now connect through the tunnels and across the above-ground stations.”

BAI Communications, which is building a mobile network on the London Underground that will be open to customers of all four major UK mobile operators by 2024, owns the most shares in Transit Wireless.

