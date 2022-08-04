Bike can go 65 to 75 kilometres (40 to 47 miles) with its 48V battery pack.

NIU didn’t say when the Eike will be sold around the world.

NIU’s new electric bike has a sci-fi look.

NIU, a company that specializes in electric transportation, just came out with one of the most stylish and light E-Bike we’ve seen in years. Before you get too excited, though, we should tell you that the new NIU SQi is only available in China right now. NIU didn’t say when the E-Bike would be sold around the world.

Even though the bike has the typical NIU halo lighting, the rest of its design is very different from what NIU usually looks like. Most of the company’s electric mopeds are better described as “adorable” or “welcoming” because of their round shapes and smooth lines. The NIU SQi has a sci-fi look all around. This is the electric motorcycle that the Terminator would ride if he needed a light one.

But the aggressive look of the SQi is only on the body panels, at least in the version sold in China. Local rules that define electric bikes and cap their top speed at 25 kilometers per hour have made the SQi look like a fast-looking two-wheeler that moves slowly.

The motor in the back hub is only rated for 400W, but at least this is the rating for the power it can use all the time. The peak power output is probably higher. The 48V battery comes in two different sizes: 20Ah (960 Wh) or 24Ah (1,152 Wh). People say that they can go 65 to 75 kilometres (40 to 47 miles). The batteries can be taken out and charged away from the bike. NIU is known for making high-quality battery packs.

The NIU SQi has some extra NIU features, like the ability to connect through the company’s smartphone app. This means that motorcyclists can use GPS to find their bikes and take advantage of battery monitoring, vehicle diagnostics, and settings, all of which can be done remotely from the rider’s smartphone.

