No longer will Facebook Live Shopping work

Users won’t be able to buy and sell during live broadcasts anymore.

Company says that people don’t like long live streaming sessions as much as they used to.

Facebook will stop Facebook Live Shopping on October 1, 2022.

Facebook was one of the first websites that helped people connect with each other. Before Facebook, people could only talk on the phone or write letters. Its unique and varied set of features won over users and kept it as a popular and easy-to-use social media site. In 2020, Facebook reached a new milestone when it launched Facebook Live Shopping, which gave small businesses a huge place to do business. Both small businesses and businesses from other countries made good use of the platform and did well. Facebook has now said that “Facebook Live Shopping” will no longer be available.

Facebook said in a blog post that it will stop Facebook Live Shopping for good on October 1, 2022. After this date, the businesses won’t be able to use Facebook to host any live shopping events. It looks like Facebook live will still be around, but users won’t be able to sell or buy things during live broadcasts. Because of this, Facebook will take away the options to buy and sell and put limits on the options that are left.

The company made this decision after studying how people act and coming to the conclusion that there has been a sudden change in how people act. Maybe because they have hard jobs and busy schedules, people don’t like long live streaming sessions as much as they used to. Instead, they avoid them to save time and watch short videos instead. Sitting through long live sessions is sometimes more of a waste of time than a help. The short-form videos will be short and to the point. They will also serve their purpose and save time.

Because of these things, the company will now focus more on Instagram Reels, which also let users tag the products in a video. Small businesses and other brands can now use Instagram Reels to quickly advertise their products. So, sellers need to be more focused so that they can grab the user’s attention quickly and get the customer. Let’s see how users deal with the new change, and maybe many businesses will lose because they used to run their businesses mostly on Facebook and didn’t have a storefront.

