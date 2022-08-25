No more chargers with Redmi phones.

Xiaomi’s Redmi phone is the first to ship without a changeable brick.

The box will contain a USB C cable, a SIM ejection tool, a protective case, and a quick start manual.

Future Redmi phones won’t come with chargers, so this is another change.

Apple was the first to remove chargers from the packaging of its iPhones, and Samsung soon followed suit.

The time has come for Xiaomi to do the same, even with its low-cost Redmi phones.

Yesterday, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 11 SE, a repackaged Redmi Note 10S, in India.

The phone’s stats and features were mostly highlighted in the introduction, but Xiaomi has also confirmed on its website that the phone will come without a charger.

Since the Mi 11 last year, Xiaomi has stopped distributing phones with chargers, while you could still choose to receive a box with a charger.

The box will contain a USB C cable, a SIM ejection tool, a protective case, a quick start manual, and a warranty card, as seen in the image, but no charger.

Many people would find this to be sad news, especially considering that Xiaomi phones frequently ship with fast chargers, which cost more than conventional chargers.

Not to mention that genuine chargers might be difficult to locate amid the many imitations and are rather pricey.

The ecosystem of Xiaomi also includes a range of gallium nitride (GaN) chargers.

Uncertainty surrounds whether we will be given the choice to select a box with or without a charger.

As with Samsung's Galaxy A series, future Redmi phones won't come with chargers too, so this is another change.

Initially, Samsung exclusively removed chargers from the packaging of its flagship phones, but as of late, the Galaxy A series phones have also been missing one.

