Noise Xtreme neckband earphones launched.

Noise Xtreme are neckband earphones that are supported through Bluetooth.

HyperSync technology has the ability to instantly reconnect the earphones to the most recent device as soon as the buds are removed.

The earphones are available for purchase on Flipkart and the brand’s official website.

Advertisement

Earphones named Noise Xtreme have been introduced in India. They are neckband earphones supported through Bluetooth.

The NoiseFit Core 2 smartwatch was just introduced by the local wearables company. The newest audio equipment has an extended battery life that enables consumers to use it for days.

The Noise Xtreme neckband earbuds compete in the market with earphones from other manufacturers, including Realme, OnePlus, boAt, and others.

The Noise Xtreme are earphones that resemble a neckband, as was already mentioned. Water resistance according to IPX5 certification.

The earbuds can be magnetically connected to one another, and the HyperSync technology has the ability to instantly reconnect the earphones to the most recent device with which they have been associated as soon as the buds are removed.

The 10mm driver in the Noise Xtreme neckband earphones provides sound quality. They include ambient noise cancellation, which removes background noise distractions for clear call quality.

Advertisement

Low latency mode and voice assistant capabilities are included with the earbuds. Bluetooth 5.2 is a function of the Noise Xtreme neckband earphones, which can connect to two devices at once.

On a single charge, the Noise Xtreme are said to provide 100+ hours of listening. Fast charging is supported by earphones, which is said to provide 20 hours of usage with only 10 minutes of charge.

The Noise Xtreme neckband earbuds are available in the colors Raging Green, Blazing Purple, and Thunder Black for INR 1,599. The earphones are available for purchase on Flipkart and the brand’s official website.

Also Read Realme to Launch Realme Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2 and other products on July 23 After several leaks, Realme has confirmed the launch of Watch 2, the...