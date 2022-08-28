Nokia 2760 Flip price in Pakistan & features

The phone has a 2.8-inch screen.

It has 4 GB of memory built in.

you can also use a microSD card.

HMD Global, which makes Nokia phones, is releasing the Nokia 2760 Flip. It is a clamshell phone, which are very popular. The phone is easy to use because it has a large screen, big buttons, is compatible with hearing aids, and has an emergency call button. This phone got a numeric keypad and runs KaiOS 3.0, which lets you use apps like Facebook and WhatsApp. The model has a 2.8-inch screen with 320 x 240 pixels of resolution. On the back of the phone is a 5 megapixel camera with an LED flash.

Nokia 2760 Flip price in Pakistan

Nokia 2760 Flip price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 15,999/-

Nokia 2760 Flip specification

Build OS KaiOS Dimensions 202.1 x 58 x 11.5 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.3 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A7 Display Technology TFT LCD Size 2.8 Inches Resolution 240 x 320 Pixels (~143 PPI) Extra Features 2ndy display: 1.77 Inches Memory Built-in 4GB Built-in, 512MB RAM Card No Camera Main 5 MP , LED Flash Features Video Front No Camera Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n (operator dependent) Bluetooth Bluetooth v4.2 GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS Radio Wireless FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone Browser No Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra SNS applications, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games Battery Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 1450 mAh

