Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nokia 2760 Flip price in Pakistan & features

Nokia 2760 Flip price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Nokia 2760 Flip price in Pakistan & features

Nokia 2760 Flip price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • The phone has a 2.8-inch screen.
  • It has 4 GB of memory built in.
  • you can also use a microSD card.
Advertisement

HMD Global, which makes Nokia phones, is releasing the Nokia 2760 Flip. It is a clamshell phone, which are very popular. The phone is easy to use because it has a large screen, big buttons, is compatible with hearing aids, and has an emergency call button. This phone got a numeric keypad and runs KaiOS 3.0, which lets you use apps like Facebook and WhatsApp. The model has a 2.8-inch screen with 320 x 240 pixels of resolution. On the back of the phone is a 5 megapixel camera with an LED flash.

Nokia 2760 Flip price in Pakistan

Nokia 2760 Flip price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 15,999/-

Nokia 2760 Flip specification

BuildOSKaiOS
Dimensions202.1 x 58 x 11.5 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.3 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A7
DisplayTechnologyTFT LCD
Size2.8 Inches
Resolution240 x 320 Pixels (~143 PPI)
Extra Features2ndy display: 1.77 Inches
MemoryBuilt-in4GB Built-in, 512MB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain5 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesVideo
FrontNo Camera
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (operator dependent)
BluetoothBluetooth v4.2
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
RadioWireless FM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesAudio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSNS applications, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Removable), 1450 mAh

Also Read

Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio price in Pakistan & features
Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio price in Pakistan & features

Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio has a charging case. The device comes with...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story