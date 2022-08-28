Nokia 2760 Flip price in Pakistan & features

Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio price in Pakistan & features
Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio has a charging case. The device comes with...
HMD Global, which makes Nokia phones, is releasing the Nokia 2760 Flip. It is a clamshell phone, which are very popular. The phone is easy to use because it has a large screen, big buttons, is compatible with hearing aids, and has an emergency call button. This phone got a numeric keypad and runs KaiOS 3.0, which lets you use apps like Facebook and WhatsApp. The model has a 2.8-inch screen with 320 x 240 pixels of resolution. On the back of the phone is a 5 megapixel camera with an LED flash.
Nokia 2760 Flip price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 15,999/-
|Build
|OS
|KaiOS
|Dimensions
|202.1 x 58 x 11.5 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.3 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A7
|Display
|Technology
|TFT LCD
|Size
|2.8 Inches
|Resolution
|240 x 320 Pixels (~143 PPI)
|Extra Features
|2ndy display: 1.77 Inches
|Memory
|Built-in
|4GB Built-in, 512MB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|5 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Video
|Front
|No Camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (operator dependent)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth v4.2
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|Radio
|Wireless FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|SNS applications, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable), 1450 mAh
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.