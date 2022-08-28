Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio price in Pakistan & features

Realme 6i price in Pakistan & features
It will have a 5-megapixel camera on the back. . Mediatek Helio...
Nokia has officially released the Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio, the Nokia 2660 Flip, and the Nokia 8210. The Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio is the most interesting because it has a charging case and TWS headphones built into its body. From the front, the Nokia 5710 XA looks like a traditional candy bar phone. It has a 2.4-inch TFT screen and a T9 keypad. But in the back, you can slide the plastic cover to see a storage space. The charging compartment is where the TWS headphones are charged. Each charge lets you listen to music for up to 4 hours or talk for up to 2.4 hours. The 1450mAh battery in the Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio can be taken out and replaced.
Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 19,999/-
|Build
|Dimensions
|138.9 x 57.7 x 16.2 mm
|Weight
|129 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
|Colors
|Black/White, Red/White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|Chipset
|Unisoc T107 (22 nm)
|Display
|Technology
|TFT LCD
|Size
|2.4 Inches
|Resolution
|240 x 320 Pixels (~167 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128MB Built-in, 48MB RAM
|Card
|microSDHC
|Contacts
|Yes
|SMS
|Yes
|Camera
|Main
|0.3 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Video
|Front
|No Camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|Wireless FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
|Features
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS, MMS
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|SNS applications, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable), 1450 mAh
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.