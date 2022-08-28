Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio has a charging case.
  • The device comes with the Symbian S30 operating system.
  • It gives the phone up to 6 hours of talk time.
Nokia has officially released the Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio, the Nokia 2660 Flip, and the Nokia 8210. The Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio is the most interesting because it has a charging case and TWS headphones built into its body. From the front, the Nokia 5710 XA looks like a traditional candy bar phone. It has a 2.4-inch TFT screen and a T9 keypad. But in the back, you can slide the plastic cover to see a storage space. The charging compartment is where the TWS headphones are charged. Each charge lets you listen to music for up to 4 hours or talk for up to 2.4 hours. The 1450mAh battery in the Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio can be taken out and replaced.

Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio price in Pakistan

Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 19,999/-

Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio specs

BuildDimensions138.9 x 57.7 x 16.2 mm
Weight129 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColorsBlack/White, Red/White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorChipsetUnisoc T107 (22 nm)
DisplayTechnologyTFT LCD
Size2.4 Inches
Resolution240 x 320 Pixels (~167 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128MB Built-in, 48MB RAM
CardmicroSDHC
ContactsYes
SMSYes
CameraMain0.3 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesVideo
FrontNo Camera
ConnectivityWLANNo
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSNo
RadioWireless FM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
FeaturesAudio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS, MMS
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSNS applications, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Removable), 1450 mAh

