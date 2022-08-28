Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio price in Pakistan & features

Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio has a charging case.

The device comes with the Symbian S30 operating system.

It gives the phone up to 6 hours of talk time.

Nokia has officially released the Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio, the Nokia 2660 Flip, and the Nokia 8210. The Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio is the most interesting because it has a charging case and TWS headphones built into its body. From the front, the Nokia 5710 XA looks like a traditional candy bar phone. It has a 2.4-inch TFT screen and a T9 keypad. But in the back, you can slide the plastic cover to see a storage space. The charging compartment is where the TWS headphones are charged. Each charge lets you listen to music for up to 4 hours or talk for up to 2.4 hours. The 1450mAh battery in the Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio can be taken out and replaced.

Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio price in Pakistan

Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 19,999/-

Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio specs

Build Dimensions 138.9 x 57.7 x 16.2 mm Weight 129 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM) Colors Black/White, Red/White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor Chipset Unisoc T107 (22 nm) Display Technology TFT LCD Size 2.4 Inches Resolution 240 x 320 Pixels (~167 PPI) Memory Built-in 128MB Built-in, 48MB RAM Card microSDHC Contacts Yes SMS Yes Camera Main 0.3 MP, LED Flash Features Video Front No Camera Connectivity WLAN No Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS No Radio Wireless FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G, 4G Features Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone Browser No Messaging SMS, MMS Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra SNS applications, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight , Games Battery Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 1450 mAh

