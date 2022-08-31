Nokia C31 with Unisoc Chip shows up on Geekbench

The upcoming Nokia C31 has been discovered on Geekbench.

The device’s chipset, RAM, and software are all listed in the listing.

It is anticipated that it will contain a Unisoc SC9863A chip, which also powers the Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus.

Advertisement

The Nokia C31, a new smartphone bearing the Nokia brand, could be released soon by HMD Global.

By virtue of its name, the phone is most likely a more advanced version of the earlier-released Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus. Let’s look at this new smartphone.

On Geekbench, the upcoming Nokia C31 has been discovered. The device’s chipset, RAM, and software are all listed in the listing.

A Unisoc SoC will power the smartphone. It is anticipated that it will contain a Unisoc SC9863A chip, which also powers the Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus.

In any case, 4GB RAM will be connected to the SoC. There can be other memory variations. The phone will start with Android 12 installed.

In terms of performance, it can pass single-core and multi-core tests with scores of 145 and 796 points, respectively. In other words, it is limited to simple operations.

Advertisement

Sadly, there is no additional information available regarding the upcoming Nokia C31. This is the first time it has appeared online, which explains why.

We anticipate learning more about this smartphone before its formal introduction in the upcoming days, just like we do with practically all smartphones.

It’s conceivable that certifications and leaks will reveal information about it.

Also Read Nokia to debut new phones at IFA 2022 Nokia Mobile gives hints that new Nokia devices will be coming out...