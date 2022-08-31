Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Nokia C31 with Unisoc Chip shows up on Geekbench
Nokia C31 with Unisoc Chip shows up on Geekbench

Nokia C31 with Unisoc Chip shows up on Geekbench

Articles
Advertisement
Nokia C31 with Unisoc Chip shows up on Geekbench
Advertisement
  • The upcoming Nokia C31 has been discovered on Geekbench.
  • The device’s chipset, RAM, and software are all listed in the listing.
  • It is anticipated that it will contain a Unisoc SC9863A chip, which also powers the Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus.
Advertisement

The Nokia C31, a new smartphone bearing the Nokia brand, could be released soon by HMD Global.

By virtue of its name, the phone is most likely a more advanced version of the earlier-released Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus. Let’s look at this new smartphone.

On Geekbench, the upcoming Nokia C31 has been discovered. The device’s chipset, RAM, and software are all listed in the listing.

A Unisoc SoC will power the smartphone. It is anticipated that it will contain a Unisoc SC9863A chip, which also powers the Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus.

In any case, 4GB RAM will be connected to the SoC. There can be other memory variations. The phone will start with Android 12 installed.

In terms of performance, it can pass single-core and multi-core tests with scores of 145 and 796 points, respectively. In other words, it is limited to simple operations.

Advertisement

Sadly, there is no additional information available regarding the upcoming Nokia C31. This is the first time it has appeared online, which explains why.

We anticipate learning more about this smartphone before its formal introduction in the upcoming days, just like we do with practically all smartphones.

It’s conceivable that certifications and leaks will reveal information about it.

 

Also Read

Nokia to debut new phones at IFA 2022
Nokia to debut new phones at IFA 2022

Nokia Mobile gives hints that new Nokia devices will be coming out...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A20 Price in Pakistan and Features
Samsung Galaxy A20 Price in Pakistan and Features
Possible Future Xiaomi Desktop PC Market Arrival
Possible Future Xiaomi Desktop PC Market Arrival
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C25s price in Pakistan with 6,000 mAh battery
Realme C25s price in Pakistan with 6,000 mAh battery
Ad revenue of FIFA world cup is not given to twitter
Ad revenue of FIFA world cup is not given to twitter
Oppo A5 2020 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo A5 2020 price in Pakistan and specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story