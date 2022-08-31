Nokia to debut new phones at IFA 2022

Nokia Mobile gives hints that new Nokia devices will be coming out on September 1.

Do you like Nokia? Then brace yourself, because HMD Global will unveil new Nokia phones at IFA 2022. Nokia Mobile gives hints that new Nokia devices will be coming out on September 1.

The teaser, which doesn’t say much about the story, says that there will be a “reveal” in two days.

Take a look:

It’s almost time to reveal all. Are you excited?#PlayTheLongGame pic.twitter.com/kj4FUq4JVj — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) August 30, 2022

The “2” means that the phone will be released by the company in two days. Or, the company might show off two new smartphones at that event.

Now, the teaser doesn’t say anything else about the phones that are coming out. But the company is also working on the Nokia X30 and Nokia G80, as was reported before.

People talk a lot about both these phones these days. So it’s likely that the company will bring out these two phones. The teaser also shows that these phones will be for playing games.

The Nokia X30 5G is the X20 5G’s 2022 successor. The smartphone’s Wi-Fi certification suggested a faster launch.

Some sources say Nokia will offer more 5G X and G series smartphones in 2022.

Nokia Mobile’s forthcoming 5G devices may use Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G. In Qualcomm’s press statement, HMD Global suggested it for future smartphones.

HMD Global has dissolved its agreement with Zeiss to offer optical hardware for Nokia phones. Zeiss won’t brand future phones.

