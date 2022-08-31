Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Nokia to debut new phones at IFA 2022

Nokia to debut new phones at IFA 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Nokia to debut new phones at IFA 2022

Nokia to debut new phones at IFA 2022

Advertisement
  • Nokia Mobile gives hints that new Nokia devices will be coming out on September 1.
  • The teaser, which doesn’t say much about the story, says that there will be a “reveal” in two days.
  • Some sources say Nokia will offer more 5G X and G series smartphones in 2022.
Advertisement

Do you like Nokia? Then brace yourself, because HMD Global will unveil new Nokia phones at IFA 2022. Nokia Mobile gives hints that new Nokia devices will be coming out on September 1.

The teaser, which doesn’t say much about the story, says that there will be a “reveal” in two days.

Take a look:

Advertisement

The “2” means that the phone will be released by the company in two days. Or, the company might show off two new smartphones at that event.

Now, the teaser doesn’t say anything else about the phones that are coming out. But the company is also working on the Nokia X30 and Nokia G80, as was reported before.

People talk a lot about both these phones these days. So it’s likely that the company will bring out these two phones. The teaser also shows that these phones will be for playing games.

The Nokia X30 5G is the X20 5G’s 2022 successor. The smartphone’s Wi-Fi certification suggested a faster launch.

Some sources say Nokia will offer more 5G X and G series smartphones in 2022.

Advertisement

Nokia Mobile’s forthcoming 5G devices may use Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G. In Qualcomm’s press statement, HMD Global suggested it for future smartphones.

HMD Global has dissolved its agreement with Zeiss to offer optical hardware for Nokia phones. Zeiss won’t brand future phones.

Also Read

Oppo A57e price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A57e price in Pakistan & specs

The OPPO A57e has a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and a 6.56-inch...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Elon Musk says that Twitter will remove 1.5 billion accounts
Elon Musk says that Twitter will remove 1.5 billion accounts
Google is now officially registered in Pakistan as a company
Google is now officially registered in Pakistan as a company
Twitter User Shares Friend Funny Post-Breakup Call: Called Out
Twitter User Shares Friend Funny Post-Breakup Call: Called Out
Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Top search terms of Google in year 2022 globally
Top search terms of Google in year 2022 globally
Twitter Ex employees sue Elon Musk for mass layoffs
Twitter Ex employees sue Elon Musk for mass layoffs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story