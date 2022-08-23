Nothing Phone (1) to miss Android 13 update .

Nothing Phone (1) comes pre-installed with an almost stock version of Android that is based on Android 12.

Operating system upgrades will be regularly made available for download.

The first half of 2023 will see the release of Android 13 for customers of the Phone (1).

Last month, Carl Pei’s Nothing debuted Nothing Phone (1). It comes pre-installed with Nothing OS, an almost stock version of Android that is based on Android 12.

You are in for some disappointment if you were under the impression that this meant the stable Android 13 would be available for Phone (1) this year.

There is no indication that the Phone (1)’s Android 13 version would only be available between January and June 2023.

To enhance the user experience, the business will nonetheless keep releasing software upgrades for the Phone (1).

“We constantly strive to enhance the Phone 1 user experience. Operating system upgrades will be regularly made available for download in order to guarantee this. The first half of 2023 will see the release of Android 13 for customers of the Phone 1.”

“We want to fine-tune the software upgrade with Nothing’s hardware before we release it.” Nothing mentioned, “We’ll be sure to keep you informed when new information becomes available.”

Three years of Android version upgrades and four years of bimonthly security patches are included with the Nothing Phone (1).

It is equipped with a 6.55” FullHD+ 120Hz OLED and a fingerprint reader, it is run by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

The Phone (1) has three cameras in tow—a 16MP selfie camera on the front, a 50MP primary camera on the back, joined by a 50MP ultrawide unit—and a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities.

