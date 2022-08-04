Oneplus 10T vs Oneplus 10 Pro: Specs comparison.

OnePlus 10T is the company’s newest phone in the “T” series.

It is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU and has a 32MP front-facing camera.

The device runs OxygenOS 12, an Android-based operating system.

The OnePlus 10T is official. It is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone is said to charge from zero to one hundred percent in less than 19 minutes thanks to its compatibility for up to 150watt charging.

The most recent premium offering from the company, the device has a starting price of 134,999. Three RAM configurations—8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage—are available for the gadget.

The company has removed the alert slider from the OnePlus 10T, which is one of the significant enhancements arriving with the new phone.

The OnePlus 8T was the final device in the “T” series.

Similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, the new OnePlus 10T phone has a similar look. Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the two high-end smartphones that OnePlus has to offer.

Specifications OnePlus 10T OnePlus 10 Pro Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED LPTO display with 1080×2412 pixel resolution 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED LPTO screen with 3216×1440 pixel resolution OS OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB/12GB/16GB 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB Front camera 16MP 32MP Rear camera 50MP+8MP+2MP 48MP+50MP+8MP Battery 4,800mAh 5,000mAh Price Rs. 134,999 onwards Rs. 169,999 onwards

This year’s first launch was the OnePlus 10 Pro. The smartphone is available in the colors Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core chipset drives the gadget. The device has a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and runs OxygenOS 12, an Android-based operating system.

