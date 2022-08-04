Oneplus 10T vs Oneplus 10 Pro: Specs comparison.

New renders highlight differences between the OnePlus 10T & 10 Pro
The OnePlus 10T is official. It is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone is said to charge from zero to one hundred percent in less than 19 minutes thanks to its compatibility for up to 150watt charging.
The most recent premium offering from the company, the device has a starting price of 134,999. Three RAM configurations—8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage—are available for the gadget.
The company has removed the alert slider from the OnePlus 10T, which is one of the significant enhancements arriving with the new phone.
The OnePlus 8T was the final device in the “T” series.
Similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, the new OnePlus 10T phone has a similar look. Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the two high-end smartphones that OnePlus has to offer.
|Specifications
|OnePlus 10T
|OnePlus 10 Pro
|Display
|6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED LPTO display with 1080×2412 pixel resolution
|6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED LPTO screen with 3216×1440 pixel resolution
|OS
|OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12
|OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|RAM
|8GB/12GB/16GB
|8GB/12GB
|Storage
|128GB/256GB
|128GB/256GB
|Front camera
|16MP
|32MP
|Rear camera
|50MP+8MP+2MP
|48MP+50MP+8MP
|Battery
|4,800mAh
|5,000mAh
|Price
|Rs. 134,999 onwards
|Rs. 169,999 onwards
This year’s first launch was the OnePlus 10 Pro. The smartphone is available in the colors Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core chipset drives the gadget. The device has a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and runs OxygenOS 12, an Android-based operating system.
