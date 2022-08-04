Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Oneplus 10T vs Oneplus 10 Pro: Specs comparison
Oneplus 10T vs Oneplus 10 Pro: Specs comparison

Oneplus 10T vs Oneplus 10 Pro: Specs comparison

Articles
Advertisement
Oneplus 10T vs Oneplus 10 Pro: Specs comparison

Oneplus 10T vs Oneplus 10 Pro: Specs comparison.

Advertisement
  • OnePlus 10T is the company’s newest phone in the “T” series.
  • It is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU and has a 32MP front-facing camera.
  • The device runs OxygenOS 12, an Android-based operating system.
Advertisement

The OnePlus 10T is official. It is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone is said to charge from zero to one hundred percent in less than 19 minutes thanks to its compatibility for up to 150watt charging.

The most recent premium offering from the company, the device has a starting price of 134,999. Three RAM configurations—8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage—are available for the gadget.

The company has removed the alert slider from the OnePlus 10T, which is one of the significant enhancements arriving with the new phone.

The OnePlus 8T was the final device in the “T” series.

Similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, the new OnePlus 10T phone has a similar look. Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the two high-end smartphones that OnePlus has to offer.

SpecificationsOnePlus 10TOnePlus 10 Pro
Display6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED LPTO display with 1080×2412 pixel resolution6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED LPTO screen with 3216×1440 pixel resolution
OSOxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
RAM8GB/12GB/16GB8GB/12GB
Storage128GB/256GB128GB/256GB
Front camera16MP32MP
Rear camera50MP+8MP+2MP48MP+50MP+8MP
Battery4,800mAh5,000mAh
PriceRs. 134,999 onwardsRs. 169,999 onwards

 

Advertisement

This year’s first launch was the OnePlus 10 Pro. The smartphone is available in the colors Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core chipset drives the gadget. The device has a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and runs OxygenOS 12, an Android-based operating system.

 

Also Read

New renders highlight differences between the OnePlus 10T & 10 Pro
New renders highlight differences between the OnePlus 10T & 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T could be the final flagship release of the year when...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
What information does ChatGPT have about top Pakistani politicians?
What information does ChatGPT have about top Pakistani politicians?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story