Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

OnePlus 11 Pro

Advertisement
  • OnePlus 11 Pro will be the first in a new line of phones from the company.
  • It will have a 48-megapixel primary sensor and 16 MP camera for capturing night-time photos.
  • The phone also has a 4500 mAh battery to keep it going for a long time.
Advertisement

OnePlus plans to show off its newest smartphone, the 11 Pro, which will be the first in a new line from the company.

The OnePlus Pro camera has a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The sensors capture maximum light at night, making night photography good.

The front-facing camera on OnePlus will be 16 MP.OnePlus’ 11 Pro will have 12GB of RAM.

The OnePlus Pro has 128 or 256 gigabytes of internal storage, which is enough.

The phone has a 4500 mAh battery that will keep it running for a long time and will support fast charging at 80W.

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 164,999 /-

OnePlus 11 Pro  specs

GENERAL SPECS

Model No.OnePlus 11 Pro
Release DateExp release 2022
Advertisement
StatusComing Soon
Operating SystemAndroid 12
Technology4G,5G
Advertisement
SIM InfoDual SIM,Nano SIM
Lock SecurityUnder Display Fingerprint,Face ID
Best forGaming,Camera,Battery Life,Multitasking,High Storage Requirement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dimension160 x 74.2 x 8.7 mm (EU/NA)
Weight In Grams192
Advertisement
Color OptionsWinter Mist, Arctic Sky, Astral Black
Build MaterialPlastic
CertificationNo
Advertisement
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Advertisement
Advertisement
TypeFluid AMOLED
Screen Size (inch)6.67
ResolutionFHD+
Advertisement
PPI402
Refresh Rate120Hz
OthersHDR10,Always-on Display
Advertisement
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 898
Advertisement
CPUOcta-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680
GPUAdreno 665
SlotNo
Advertisement
RAM and ROM12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB ROM
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rear Camera SetupTriple
Main Sensor64MP
Rear Camera Sensor TypeWide,Ultrawide,Depth Sensor
Advertisement
Rear Camera Aperturef/1.8
Rear Camera FeaturesHasselblad optics, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video Rec.4K
Advertisement
Front Camera SetupSingle
Front Sensor20MP
Front Camera Sensor TypeWide
Advertisement
Front Camera FeaturesAuto-HDR, [email protected], gyro-EIS
Advertisement
Advertisement
TypeLi-Po
Capacity4500mAh
Fast Charge120W
Advertisement
Wireless Charge45W
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bluetoothv5.1
WiFi802.11nac,Dual Band WiFi,WiFi Direct,HotSpot
MoreNFC,USB Type C,GPS
Advertisement
3GHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
Advertisement
4GLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 10(1700/2100), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G1, 3, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78, 79, 80, 84 SA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps, 5G 7.5 Gbps DL
Advertisement

Also Read

iPhone 14 mini on list of Apple devices that are coming out soon
iPhone 14 mini on list of Apple devices that are coming out soon

The iPhone 14 mini is among seven products that will be released...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story