OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

- OnePlus 11 Pro will be the first in a new line of phones from the company.
- It will have a 48-megapixel primary sensor and 16 MP camera for capturing night-time photos.
- The phone also has a 4500 mAh battery to keep it going for a long time.
OnePlus plans to show off its newest smartphone, the 11 Pro, which will be the first in a new line from the company.
The OnePlus Pro camera has a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The sensors capture maximum light at night, making night photography good.
The front-facing camera on OnePlus will be 16 MP.OnePlus’ 11 Pro will have 12GB of RAM.
The OnePlus Pro has 128 or 256 gigabytes of internal storage, which is enough.
The phone has a 4500 mAh battery that will keep it running for a long time and will support fast charging at 80W.
OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan
OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 164,999 /-
OnePlus 11 Pro specs
GENERAL SPECS
|Release Date
|Exp release 2022
|Operating System
|Android 12
|SIM Info
|Dual SIM,Nano SIM
|Lock Security
|Under Display Fingerprint,Face ID
|Best for
|Gaming,Camera,Battery Life,Multitasking,High Storage Requirement
BODY
|Dimension
|160 x 74.2 x 8.7 mm (EU/NA)
|Color Options
|Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, Astral Black
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
DISPLAY
|Others
|HDR10,Always-on Display
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680
|RAM and ROM
|12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB ROM
CAMERA
|Rear Camera Sensor Type
|Wide,Ultrawide,Depth Sensor
|Rear Camera Aperture
|f/1.8
|Rear Camera Features
|Hasselblad optics, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Front Camera Sensor Type
|Wide
COMMON FEATURES
|WiFi
|802.11nac,Dual Band WiFi,WiFi Direct,HotSpot
|3G
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 10(1700/2100), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G
|1, 3, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78, 79, 80, 84 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps, 5G 7.5 Gbps DL
Also Read
iPhone 14 mini on list of Apple devices that are coming out soon
The iPhone 14 mini is among seven products that will be released...