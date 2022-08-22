OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

OnePlus 11 Pro will be the first in a new line of phones from the company.

It will have a 48-megapixel primary sensor and 16 MP camera for capturing night-time photos.

The phone also has a 4500 mAh battery to keep it going for a long time.

OnePlus plans to show off its newest smartphone, the 11 Pro, which will be the first in a new line from the company.

The OnePlus Pro camera has a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The sensors capture maximum light at night, making night photography good.

The front-facing camera on OnePlus will be 16 MP.OnePlus’ 11 Pro will have 12GB of RAM.

The OnePlus Pro has 128 or 256 gigabytes of internal storage, which is enough.

The phone has a 4500 mAh battery that will keep it running for a long time and will support fast charging at 80W.

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 164,999 /-

OnePlus 11 Pro specs

GENERAL SPECS

GENERAL SPECS

Model No. OnePlus 11 Pro Release Date Exp release 2022 Status Coming Soon Operating System Android 12 Technology 4G,5G SIM Info Dual SIM,Nano SIM Lock Security Under Display Fingerprint,Face ID Best for Gaming,Camera,Battery Life,Multitasking,High Storage Requirement

BODY Dimension 160 x 74.2 x 8.7 mm (EU/NA) Weight In Grams 192 Color Options Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, Astral Black Build Material Plastic Certification No Protection Corning Gorilla Glass

DISPLAY Type Fluid AMOLED Screen Size (inch) 6.67 Resolution FHD+ PPI 402 Refresh Rate 120Hz Others HDR10,Always-on Display

PERFORMANCE Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680 GPU Adreno 665 Slot No RAM and ROM 12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB ROM

CAMERA Rear Camera Setup Triple Main Sensor 64MP Rear Camera Sensor Type Wide,Ultrawide,Depth Sensor Rear Camera Aperture f/1.8 Rear Camera Features Hasselblad optics, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video Rec. 4K Front Camera Setup Single Front Sensor 20MP Front Camera Sensor Type Wide Front Camera Features Auto-HDR, [email protected] , gyro-EIS

BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 4500mAh Fast Charge 120W Wireless Charge 45W

COMMON FEATURES Bluetooth v5.1 WiFi 802.11nac,Dual Band WiFi,WiFi Direct,HotSpot More NFC,USB Type C,GPS

NETWORKS 3G HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 10(1700/2100), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G 1, 3, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78, 79, 80, 84 SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps, 5G 7.5 Gbps DL

