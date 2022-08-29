OnePlus 7T Pro price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • OnePlus 7T Pro will have 8/12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
  • The phone is expected to come with Snapdragon 855+.
  • New renders show the front and back of the phone.
OnePlus will unveil the high-end 7T Pro. New renders show the front and back of the OnePlus 7T Pro. Usually, “T” denotes better specs. The phone is expected to come with Snapdragon 855+. The OnePlus 7T Pro will have 8/12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. RAM and internal storage on the OnePlus 7T Pro are enough to complete jobs smoothly and store a lot of data for a long time. According to the render, the phone will have no notch. 7T Pro from OnePlus has thin bezels, notably on the bottom. Back of the phone is a triple camera arrangement. A render shows that the new OnePlus Pro features a redesigned rear camera layout.

OnePlus 7T Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 7T Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,500/-

OnePlus 7T Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIOxygenOS 10
Dimensions162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm
Weight206 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsHaze Blue, McLaren Edition
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855+ (7 nm)
GPUAdreno 640 (700 MHz)
DisplayTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Mutitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3100 Pixels (~512 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesDCI-P3 100%, HDR10+, 90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, 3x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGyro-EIS, OIS Exposure compensation, Shooting Modes, Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Camera Features, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP (Motorized pop-up camera ), f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront glass (Gorilla Glass 6) + back glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4085 mAh
– Fast battery charging 30W (Warp Charge)

OnePlus 7T Price in Pakistan and Specifications
OnePlus 7T Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The OnePlus 7T pricing in Pakistan is officially Rs. 79,999. On September...

