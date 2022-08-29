OnePlus 7T Pro price in Pakistan & features

OnePlus 7T Price in Pakistan and Specifications
The OnePlus 7T pricing in Pakistan is officially Rs. 79,999. On September...
OnePlus will unveil the high-end 7T Pro. New renders show the front and back of the OnePlus 7T Pro. Usually, “T” denotes better specs. The phone is expected to come with Snapdragon 855+. The OnePlus 7T Pro will have 8/12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. RAM and internal storage on the OnePlus 7T Pro are enough to complete jobs smoothly and store a lot of data for a long time. According to the render, the phone will have no notch. 7T Pro from OnePlus has thin bezels, notably on the bottom. Back of the phone is a triple camera arrangement. A render shows that the new OnePlus Pro features a redesigned rear camera layout.
OnePlus 7T Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,500/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 10
|Dimensions
|162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|206 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Haze Blue, McLaren Edition
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855+ (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 640 (700 MHz)
|Display
|Technology
|Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Mutitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3100 Pixels (~512 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|DCI-P3 100%, HDR10+, 90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, 3x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Gyro-EIS, OIS Exposure compensation, Shooting Modes, Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Camera Features, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP (Motorized pop-up camera ), f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Front glass (Gorilla Glass 6) + back glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4085 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 30W (Warp Charge)
