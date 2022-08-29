OnePlus 7T Pro price in Pakistan & features

OnePlus 7T Pro will have 8/12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone is expected to come with Snapdragon 855+.

New renders show the front and back of the phone.

Advertisement

OnePlus will unveil the high-end 7T Pro. New renders show the front and back of the OnePlus 7T Pro. Usually, “T” denotes better specs. The phone is expected to come with Snapdragon 855+. The OnePlus 7T Pro will have 8/12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. RAM and internal storage on the OnePlus 7T Pro are enough to complete jobs smoothly and store a lot of data for a long time. According to the render, the phone will have no notch. 7T Pro from OnePlus has thin bezels, notably on the bottom. Back of the phone is a triple camera arrangement. A render shows that the new OnePlus Pro features a redesigned rear camera layout.

OnePlus 7T Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 7T Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,500/-

OnePlus 7T Pro specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI OxygenOS 10 Dimensions 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm Weight 206 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Haze Blue, McLaren Edition Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485) Chipset Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855+ (7 nm) GPU Adreno 640 ( 700 MHz ) Display Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Mutitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3100 Pixels (~512 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features DCI-P3 100%, HDR10+, 90Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, 3x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) Dual LED Flash Features Gyro -EIS, OIS Exposure compensation, Shooting Modes, Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Camera Features, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP (Motorized pop-up camera ), f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Front glass (Gorilla Glass 6) + back glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4085 mAh – Fast battery charging 30W (Warp Charge)

Also Read OnePlus 7T Price in Pakistan and Specifications The OnePlus 7T pricing in Pakistan is officially Rs. 79,999. On September...