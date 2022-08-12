Advertisement
OnePlus 9R price in Pakistan & specs

OnePlus 9R price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
OnePlus 9R price in Pakistan & specs

OnePlus 9R price in Pakistan & specs

OnePlus will shortly release 9R. OnePlus 9 is under development. OnePlus’ CEO confirmed they’re making new phones. The OnePlus 9R was previously called the OnePlus 9E and OnePlus 9 Lite. The phone will have one of the latest chipsets. It has a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset and 3.2 GHz Octa-Core processor. This phone has a 6.55-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with full HD+ (1080 x 2400) resolution. OnePlus 9R will boast the market’s best GPU, Adreno 650. Corning Gorilla Glass protects the screen. The phone has 8GB RAM.

OnePlus 9R price in Pakistan

OnePlus 9R price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 87,999/-

OnePlus 9R specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOxygen OS
Dimensions161 x 74.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCarbon Black, Lake Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm)
GPUAdreno 650
DisplayTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
Size6.55 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, (~86.8% screen-to-body ratio)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesAuto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 39 min (advertised)

