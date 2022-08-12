OnePlus 9R price in Pakistan & specs

OnePlus will shortly release 9R. OnePlus 9 is under development. OnePlus’ CEO confirmed they’re making new phones. The OnePlus 9R was previously called the OnePlus 9E and OnePlus 9 Lite. The phone will have one of the latest chipsets. It has a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset and 3.2 GHz Octa-Core processor. This phone has a 6.55-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with full HD+ (1080 x 2400) resolution. OnePlus 9R will boast the market’s best GPU, Adreno 650. Corning Gorilla Glass protects the screen. The phone has 8GB RAM.

OnePlus 9R price in Pakistan

OnePlus 9R price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 87,999/-

OnePlus 9R specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Oxygen OS Dimensions 161 x 74.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Carbon Black, Lake Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm) GPU Adreno 650 Display Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch Size 6.55 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, (~86.8% screen-to-body ratio) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus , Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 39 min (advertised)

