OnePlus 9T price in Pakistan & full specs

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite price in Pakistan & specification
OnePlus 9T is the new smartphone. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ will power the next smartphone. This strong processor handles high-end smartphone specifications. Octa-Core CPU gives OnePlus 9T additional power. Adreno 620 is the GPU. The smartphone has a brand-exclusive AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. OnePlus 9T’s screen will be 1080 x 2400 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects this smartphone. The phone’s SoC has 12GB of RAM. The phone’s CPU and RAM make it lightning speedy. Internal storage is 256 GB. This is enough storage to save a lot of info for later use. OnePlus 9T runs Android 11.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11
|Dimensions
|160 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, Astral Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 888+
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
