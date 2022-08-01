Advertisement
OnePlus 9T price in Pakistan & full specs

OnePlus 9T price in Pakistan & full specs

OnePlus 9T is the new smartphone. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ will power the next smartphone. This strong processor handles high-end smartphone specifications. Octa-Core CPU gives OnePlus 9T additional power. Adreno 620 is the GPU. The smartphone has a brand-exclusive AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. OnePlus 9T’s screen will be 1080 x 2400 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects this smartphone. The phone’s SoC has 12GB of RAM. The phone’s CPU and RAM make it lightning speedy. Internal storage is 256 GB. This is enough storage to save a lot of info for later use. OnePlus 9T runs Android 11.

OnePlus 9T price in Pakistan

Vivo V25e will cost Rs. 58,999 in Pakistan.

OnePlus 9T specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11
Dimensions160 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsWinter Mist, Arctic Sky, Astral Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 888+
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesHasselblad Color Calibration, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging

