OnePlus 9T price in Pakistan & full specs

OnePlus 9T is the new smartphone. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ will power the next smartphone. This strong processor handles high-end smartphone specifications. Octa-Core CPU gives OnePlus 9T additional power. Adreno 620 is the GPU. The smartphone has a brand-exclusive AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. OnePlus 9T’s screen will be 1080 x 2400 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects this smartphone. The phone’s SoC has 12GB of RAM. The phone’s CPU and RAM make it lightning speedy. Internal storage is 256 GB. This is enough storage to save a lot of info for later use. OnePlus 9T runs Android 11.

OnePlus 9T price in Pakistan

Vivo V25e will cost Rs. 58,999 in Pakistan.

OnePlus 9T specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11 Dimensions 160 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, Astral Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 888+ GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Hasselblad Color Calibration , dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging

