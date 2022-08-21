Advertisement
OnePlus Nord 2 Lite price in Pakistan & specs

OnePlus Nord 2 Lite price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
OnePlus Nord 2 Lite price in Pakistan & specs

OnePlus Nord 2 Lite

  • OnePlus Nord 2 Lite will include a 6.59-inch 1080 x 2412 IPS LCD touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an Adreno 619 GPU.
  • It has a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and an octa-core 2.2GHz processor.

The OnePlus Nord 2 Lite is a new phone available in Black, Dusk, and Blue Tide colours.

It has a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and an octa-core 2.2GHz processor.

The upcoming phone boasts a 6.59-inch 1080 x 2412 IPS LCD touchscreen.

It is said that the phone will have an amazing 120Hz refresh rate and an Adreno 619 GPU for a great and smooth user experience.

Sources say it has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The display hole contains a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Both cameras record 1080p@30fps.

OnePlus Nord 2 Lite price in Pakistan

OnePlus Nord 2 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999/-

OnePlus Nord 2 Lite specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOxygenOS 11
Dimensions159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9 mm
Weight170 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursBlack, Dusk,Blue Tide
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, Panorama, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0, HDR, Video (1080p@30/60fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W
