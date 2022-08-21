OnePlus Nord 2 Lite price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y12A price in Pakistan & specs
The OnePlus Nord 2 Lite is a new phone available in Black, Dusk, and Blue Tide colours.
It has a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and an octa-core 2.2GHz processor.
The upcoming phone boasts a 6.59-inch 1080 x 2412 IPS LCD touchscreen.
It is said that the phone will have an amazing 120Hz refresh rate and an Adreno 619 GPU for a great and smooth user experience.
Sources say it has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
The display hole contains a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Both cameras record 1080p@30fps.
OnePlus Nord 2 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 11
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|170 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Black, Dusk,Blue Tide
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, Panorama, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0, HDR, Video (1080p@30/60fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
