OnePlus replies to 10T & 10 Pro bend test failure.

OnePlus 10T broke in half at the same weak spot as the 10 Pro.

In lab tests, the 10T can withstand up to 45kg of external force.

This month will see the release of new phones, and there may even be more 10T variants.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything earlier this year demonstrated to the world how easy the OnePlus 10 Pro can break in half despite being a flagship device.

A few months later, the OnePlus 10T met the same demise and broke in half at the same weak spot as the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Company Statement

This naturally led to worries regarding the OnePlus 10’s durability, and the company has since issued a statement in response to clarify the situation.

“The OnePlus 10T meets or exceeds all of OnePlus’ extensive durability testing procedures, this includes a pressure test where the device is suspended while weight is applied to its center on both its front and back. The OnePlus 10T has an enhanced structure engineering design and can bear over 45kg of external force in this test at OnePlus’ lab.”

Excuses?

In lab testing, OnePlus asserts that their phones can withstand up to 45 kg of external force, however this is of little use in daily life if the phone breaks in half with bare hands.

Although Zack’s durability is exceptional, there is still no justification for flagship phones to malfunction, especially given that they cost more than twice as much as mid-range and low-cost phones.

Since the current generation of OnePlus phones plainly lags behind the competition, we hope that the company will take this chance to improve its durability in the future.

This month will witness the release of new OnePlus Nord phones, and there may even be more OnePlus 10T variants this year, maybe including the OnePlus 10T Pro, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

Although the plain OnePlus 10 hasn’t been announced yet, there is a good probability that it will have the same design as the OnePlus 10 Pro and 10T, which gives little reason to believe that it will be durable.

