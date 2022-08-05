Advertisement
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A16



Oppo unveiled the Oppo A16, a new low-cost smartphone in its lineup. Oppo’s A-series is therefore expanding. The Oppo A16 features an IPS LCD screen with a 6.52-inch screen size and HD Plus resolution. Based on user activity, the phone can automatically alter the brightness of the screen. On the rear of the smartphone, there are three cameras. There are three of them: a 13 MP main sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor. The indicated square cutout also has an LED flash. On the back of the phone, there is also a fingerprint scanner. On the front is a 5 MP selfie camera. This smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 CPU, 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot on the smartphone. The Oppo A15 is powered by the Android 11 operating system, on top of which ColorOS 11.1 is preinstalled. The Oppo A16 phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 10W charging capabilities. It will be available in both blue and black.

Oppo A16 price in Pakistan

Oppo A16 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999.

Oppo A16 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPearl Blue, Space Silver, Crystal Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features480 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

