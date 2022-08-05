Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo unveiled the Oppo A16, a new low-cost smartphone in its lineup. Oppo’s A-series is therefore expanding. The Oppo A16 features an IPS LCD screen with a 6.52-inch screen size and HD Plus resolution. Based on user activity, the phone can automatically alter the brightness of the screen. On the rear of the smartphone, there are three cameras. There are three of them: a 13 MP main sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor. The indicated square cutout also has an LED flash. On the back of the phone, there is also a fingerprint scanner. On the front is a 5 MP selfie camera. This smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 CPU, 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot on the smartphone. The Oppo A15 is powered by the Android 11 operating system, on top of which ColorOS 11.1 is preinstalled. The Oppo A16 phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 10W charging capabilities. It will be available in both blue and black.

Oppo A16 price in Pakistan

Oppo A16 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999.

Oppo A16 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Pearl Blue, Space Silver, Crystal Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 480 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

Also Read Oppo F22 price in Pakistan & specs With the Oppo F22, there will be a single option with 6GB...