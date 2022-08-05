Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo F22 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo unveiled the Oppo A16, a new low-cost smartphone in its lineup. Oppo’s A-series is therefore expanding. The Oppo A16 features an IPS LCD screen with a 6.52-inch screen size and HD Plus resolution. Based on user activity, the phone can automatically alter the brightness of the screen. On the rear of the smartphone, there are three cameras. There are three of them: a 13 MP main sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor. The indicated square cutout also has an LED flash. On the back of the phone, there is also a fingerprint scanner. On the front is a 5 MP selfie camera. This smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 CPU, 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot on the smartphone. The Oppo A15 is powered by the Android 11 operating system, on top of which ColorOS 11.1 is preinstalled. The Oppo A16 phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 10W charging capabilities. It will be available in both blue and black.
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Pearl Blue, Space Silver, Crystal Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|480 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
