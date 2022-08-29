Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A16e will be in the middle of the price range.

The phone will be run by the MediaTek Helio P22, which is one of the newest chipsets for phones.

It has a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel screen and 4 gigabytes of RAM.

Advertisement

Oppo is making A16e, which is smart technology. The Chinese company that makes smartphones is ready to show off a new phone in its A-series.

The phone will be in the middle of the price range and will be called the Oppo A16e. The phone will be run by the MediaTek Helio P22, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market.

The new Oppo A16e, which is coming out soon, has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.0 GHz.

This new smartphone has a IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen that is 6.52-inches wide and has a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel screen.

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the screen. The PowerVR GE8320 is the phone’s GPU.

The phone has 4 gigabytes of RAM, a powerful amount of RAM employed in the Oppo Sharp A16e, so it will run super-fast.

Advertisement

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 27,999/-

Oppo A16e specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 60Hz, 480 nits (Typical) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh – Battery charging 10W

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs The Samsung Galaxy A32 will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen...