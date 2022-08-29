Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs
The Samsung Galaxy A32 will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen...
Oppo is making A16e, which is smart technology. The Chinese company that makes smartphones is ready to show off a new phone in its A-series.
The phone will be in the middle of the price range and will be called the Oppo A16e. The phone will be run by the MediaTek Helio P22, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market.
The new Oppo A16e, which is coming out soon, has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.0 GHz.
This new smartphone has a IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen that is 6.52-inches wide and has a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel screen.
Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the screen. The PowerVR GE8320 is the phone’s GPU.
The phone has 4 gigabytes of RAM, a powerful amount of RAM employed in the Oppo Sharp A16e, so it will run super-fast.
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 27,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|60Hz, 480 nits (Typical)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
