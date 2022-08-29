Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A16e

Advertisement
  • Oppo A16e will be in the middle of the price range.
  • The phone will be run by the MediaTek Helio P22, which is one of the newest chipsets for phones.
  • It has a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel screen and 4 gigabytes of RAM.
Advertisement

Oppo is making A16e, which is smart technology. The Chinese company that makes smartphones is ready to show off a new phone in its A-series.

The phone will be in the middle of the price range and will be called the Oppo A16e. The phone will be run by the MediaTek Helio P22, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market.

The new Oppo A16e, which is coming out soon, has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.0 GHz.

This new smartphone has a IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen that is 6.52-inches wide and has a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel screen.

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the screen. The PowerVR GE8320 is the phone’s GPU.

The phone has 4 gigabytes of RAM, a powerful amount of RAM employed in the Oppo Sharp A16e, so it will run super-fast.

Advertisement

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 27,999/-

Oppo A16e specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features60Hz, 480 nits (Typical)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMain13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs

The Samsung Galaxy A32 will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A80 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A80 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan & special features
Huawei Mate X3 price in Pakistan & special features
Huawei Mate X3 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo X90 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo X90 price in Pakistan & special features
Chrome is getting better at using your computer's RAM and battery
Chrome is getting better at using your computer's RAM and battery
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story