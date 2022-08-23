Advertisement
Edition: English
Oppo A31 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Oppo A31 price in Pakistan & features.

Oppo A31 has impressive specs. The phone’s mid-range specs indicate it will compete with other mid-range phones.

The new Oppo A31 will be powered by a mid-range chipset, the Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio P35. Oppo’s A31 chipset supports 4GB RAM.

RAM and processor speed up the phone’s processing. 128 gigabytes of inbuilt storage is plenty for the Oppo A31. A dedicated slot increases the Oppo sharp A31’s storage capacity.

So don’t worry about the phone’s storage. It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen. Oppo’s A31 will have a 720 x 1600 full HD+ resolution.

The phone’s back has three cameras. The phone has a 12-megapixel sensor.

Oppo A31 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A31 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999.

Oppo A31 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIColorOS 6.1
Dimensions163.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm
Weight180 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsFantasy White, Mystery Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765V/CB Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features480 nits typ. brightness
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, eMMC 5.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (macro), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 4230 mAh

Price

Price in Rs: 29,999     Price in USD: $149

