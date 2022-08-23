Oppo A31 price in Pakistan & features.

Oppo A31 has impressive specs. The phone’s mid-range specs indicate it will compete with other mid-range phones.

The new Oppo A31 will be powered by a mid-range chipset, the Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio P35. Oppo’s A31 chipset supports 4GB RAM.

RAM and processor speed up the phone’s processing. 128 gigabytes of inbuilt storage is plenty for the Oppo A31. A dedicated slot increases the Oppo sharp A31’s storage capacity.

So don’t worry about the phone’s storage. It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen. Oppo’s A31 will have a 720 x 1600 full HD+ resolution.

The phone’s back has three cameras. The phone has a 12-megapixel sensor.

Advertisement

Oppo A31 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A31 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999.

Oppo A31 Specifications:

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI ColorOS 6.1 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm Weight 180 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Fantasy White, Mystery Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 480 nits typ. brightness Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , eMMC 5.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (macro), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor , Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 4230 mAh

Price Price in Rs: 29,999 Price in USD: $149

Also Read Oppo A12 Price in Pakistan and Specifications Oppo A12 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Oppo A12 costs Rs....