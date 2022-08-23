Oppo A31 price in Pakistan & features.

Oppo A12 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Oppo A12 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Oppo A12 costs Rs....
Oppo A31 has impressive specs. The phone’s mid-range specs indicate it will compete with other mid-range phones.
The new Oppo A31 will be powered by a mid-range chipset, the Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio P35. Oppo’s A31 chipset supports 4GB RAM.
RAM and processor speed up the phone’s processing. 128 gigabytes of inbuilt storage is plenty for the Oppo A31. A dedicated slot increases the Oppo sharp A31’s storage capacity.
So don’t worry about the phone’s storage. It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen. Oppo’s A31 will have a 720 x 1600 full HD+ resolution.
The phone’s back has three cameras. The phone has a 12-megapixel sensor.
The Oppo A31 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|ColorOS 6.1
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|180 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Fantasy White, Mystery Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|480 nits typ. brightness
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, eMMC 5.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (macro), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 4230 mAh
Price
|Price in Rs: 29,999 Price in USD: $149
