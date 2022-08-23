Oppo A37 price in Pakistan & features.

Oppo launched A37 recently. A new phone that could win people’s hearts has arrived. Oppo’s A37 has a 5-inch Gorilla Glass 4 display and a 1.2 GHz Snapdragon MSM8916 Quad-core chipset.

2 GB RAM makes Oppo A37 a formidable phone for gamers, but it can be upgraded to 128 GB. This phone is 136 grams and 143.1x71x7.68mm.

A37 comes in gold or rose gold. This phone’s removable slot can hold two nano SIMs and a Micro SD card. Oppo A37’s 8MP camera has an f2.2 lens and strong led light.

This phone’s 5-megapixel, f/2.4 lens takes great selfies. 2630 mAh battery power A37. This phone has numerous features and is durable. Oppo A37 has a fine finish, is slim, and is appealing.

Oppo A37 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A37 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999.

Oppo A37 Specifications:

Dimensions 143.1 x 71 x 7.7mm Weight 136g Battery 2630 mAh, Non-removable OS Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop) Memory 16GB built-in, 2GB RAM, MicroSD card (Support up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Processor 1.2 GHz Quad-Core Cortex-A53, Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410

GPU: Adreno 306 Connectivity Bluetooth v4.0, A2DP, EDR, USB (micro USB v2.0, USB Host), WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot, GPRS , EDGE , 3G HSPA, LTE Display Size 5.0 Inches, 720 x 1280 pixels

Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, compass Display Colour IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch, Gorilla Glass 4 Operating

Frequency / Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Browser HTML5 Colors Various Entertainment FM radio (Not yet confirmed), 3.5mm audio jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Google Talk, Games (built-in + downloadable) Camera 8 MP, f/2.0, Auto Focus , LED Flash, 1/3.2″ sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, Video ([email protected]), 2ndry 5 MP f/2.4, 1/4″ sensor size Other Features GPS + A-GPS support, Dual SIM + Micro-SIM / Nano SIM, Dual stand-by), Document viewer, Photo/video editor, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Youtube, Calendar , Speakerphone Ring Tones Downlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email

