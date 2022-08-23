Advertisement
Oppo A37 price in Pakistan & features

Oppo launched A37 recently. A new phone that could win people’s hearts has arrived. Oppo’s A37 has a 5-inch Gorilla Glass 4 display and a 1.2 GHz Snapdragon MSM8916 Quad-core chipset.

2 GB RAM makes Oppo A37 a formidable phone for gamers, but it can be upgraded to 128 GB. This phone is 136 grams and 143.1x71x7.68mm.

A37 comes in gold or rose gold. This phone’s removable slot can hold two nano SIMs and a Micro SD card. Oppo A37’s 8MP camera has an f2.2 lens and strong led light.

This phone’s 5-megapixel, f/2.4 lens takes great selfies. 2630 mAh battery power A37. This phone has numerous features and is durable. Oppo A37 has a fine finish, is slim, and is appealing.

Oppo A37 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A37 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999.

Oppo A37 Specifications:

Dimensions143.1 x 71 x 7.7mm
Weight136g
Battery2630 mAh, Non-removable
OSAndroid 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
Memory16GB built-in, 2GB RAM, MicroSD card (Support up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
Processor1.2 GHz Quad-Core Cortex-A53, Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410
GPU: Adreno 306
ConnectivityBluetooth v4.0, A2DP, EDR, USB (microUSB v2.0, USB Host), WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot, GPRSEDGE, 3G HSPA, LTE
Display Size5.0 Inches, 720 x 1280 pixels
Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, compass
Display ColourIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch, Gorilla Glass 4
Operating
Frequency / Band		SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
BrowserHTML5
ColorsVarious
EntertainmentFM radio (Not yet confirmed), 3.5mm audio jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Google Talk, Games (built-in + downloadable)
Camera8 MP, f/2.0, Auto Focus, LED Flash, 1/3.2″ sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, Video ([email protected]), 2ndry 5 MP f/2.4, 1/4″ sensor size
Other FeaturesGPS + A-GPS support, Dual SIM + Micro-SIM / Nano SIM, Dual stand-by), Document viewer, Photo/video editor, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Youtube, Calendar, Speakerphone
Ring TonesDownlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email

Oppo A31 price in Pakistan & features
Oppo A31 price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A31 has impressive specs. The phone's mid-range specs indicate it will compete...

