Oppo A52 price in Pakistan & features.

Oppo A53 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs
Oppo A53 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Oppo A53 costs Rs....
The brand-new Oppo A52 is the company’s newest midrange device to become official. Oppo has recently unveiled A52 with a four-camera configuration, Snapdragon 665 CPU, and a huge 5,000 mAh battery, the phone was introduced in China.
Front-facing features include an 8MP selfie camera with a punch-hole cutout and a 6.5-inch LCD screen with FHD+ quality.
The Oppo A52’s panel is tall 20:9 in aspect ratio. Dual speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner are included with the A52.
The L-shaped four-camera system is located on the rear and consists of a 12MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, two 2MP modules, one for depth information and the other for macro photography.
The Snapdragon 665 chipset is housed within the device together with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of extensible internal storage. A large 5,000 mAh battery within the phone allows 18W charging.
The Oppo A52 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 34,999.
Oppo A52 Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.1
|Dimensions
|162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Twilight Black, Stream White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Extra Features
|480 nits typ. brightness
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
Price
|Price in Rs: 34,999 Price in USD: $261
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.