Oppo A52 price in Pakistan & features.

The brand-new Oppo A52 is the company’s newest midrange device to become official. Oppo has recently unveiled A52 with a four-camera configuration, Snapdragon 665 CPU, and a huge 5,000 mAh battery, the phone was introduced in China.

Front-facing features include an 8MP selfie camera with a punch-hole cutout and a 6.5-inch LCD screen with FHD+ quality.

The Oppo A52’s panel is tall 20:9 in aspect ratio. Dual speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner are included with the A52.

The L-shaped four-camera system is located on the rear and consists of a 12MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, two 2MP modules, one for depth information and the other for macro photography.

The Snapdragon 665 chipset is housed within the device together with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of extensible internal storage. A large 5,000 mAh battery within the phone allows 18W charging.

Advertisement

Oppo A52 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A52 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 34,999.

Oppo A52 Specifications:

Build OS Android 10 OS UI ColorOS 7.1 Dimensions 162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm Weight 192 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Twilight Black, Stream White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Extra Features 480 nits typ. brightness Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP , f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Price Price in Rs: 34,999 Price in USD: $261

Also Read Oppo A53 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs Oppo A53 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Oppo A53 costs Rs....