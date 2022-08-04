Advertisement
Oppo A52 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
The brand-new Oppo A52 is the company’s newest midrange device to become official. Oppo has recently unveiled A52 with a four-camera configuration, Snapdragon 665 CPU, and a huge 5,000 mAh battery, the phone was introduced in China.

Front-facing features include an 8MP selfie camera with a punch-hole cutout and a 6.5-inch LCD screen with FHD+ quality.

The Oppo A52’s panel is tall 20:9 in aspect ratio. Dual speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner are included with the A52.

The L-shaped four-camera system is located on the rear and consists of a 12MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, two 2MP modules, one for depth information and the other for macro photography.

The Snapdragon 665 chipset is housed within the device together with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of extensible internal storage. A large 5,000 mAh battery within the phone allows 18W charging.

Oppo A52 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A52 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 34,999.

Oppo A52 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIColorOS 7.1
Dimensions162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm
Weight192 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsTwilight Black, Stream White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
Extra Features480 nits typ. brightness
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Price

Price in Rs: 34,999    Price in USD: $261

 

