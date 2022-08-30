Advertisement
Oppo A54s price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A54s

  • Oppo, a Chinese company, is working on a new A-series smartphone.
  • The Oppo A54s will use the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.
  • The phone has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen Panel, the most powerful on the market.
Oppo will soon put the A54s smartphone on the market. Oppo, a Chinese company, is working on a new A-series smartphone.

The next phone will be the Oppo A54s, and it will be on the low end of the series.

The new smartphone will use the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. This processor’s gadget is powerful. The Oppo A54s has an Octa-Core CPU.

The phone has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen Panel, the most powerful on the market.

The display’s resolution is 720 x 1600 pixels, the finest in its class.

Oppo A54s price in Pakistan

Oppo A54s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 35,999/-

Oppo A54s full specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPearl Blue, Space Silver, Crystal Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features480 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Also Read

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specs
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Vivo Y20 is powered by the popular Snapdragon 460 chipset, which...

