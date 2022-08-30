Oppo A54s price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo, a Chinese company, is working on a new A-series smartphone.

The Oppo A54s will use the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

The phone has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen Panel, the most powerful on the market.

Advertisement

Oppo will soon put the A54s smartphone on the market. Oppo, a Chinese company, is working on a new A-series smartphone.

The next phone will be the Oppo A54s, and it will be on the low end of the series.

The new smartphone will use the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. This processor’s gadget is powerful. The Oppo A54s has an Octa-Core CPU.

The phone has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen Panel, the most powerful on the market.

The display’s resolution is 720 x 1600 pixels, the finest in its class.

Oppo A54s price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Oppo A54s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 35,999/-

Oppo A54s full specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Pearl Blue, Space Silver, Crystal Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 480 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Also Read Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specs The Vivo Y20 is powered by the popular Snapdragon 460 chipset, which...