Oppo A57e price in Pakistan & specs

  • The OPPO A57e has a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and a 6.56-inch HD+ screen with a 60 Hz refresh rate.
  • The phone’s 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W rapid charging is good.
  • The OPPO A57e launches next month.
OPPO is getting ready to release a new device called the Oppo A57e. It will be a cheap phone. The OPPO A57 4G came out about two months ago.

It has a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and a very large battery.

On low-end smartphones today, we can get cheap processors and huge batteries.

6.56-inch HD+ screen with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The phone’s 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W rapid charging is good.

Oppo will debut a new A57 version. The phone launches next month. The OPPO A57e specs were disclosed before launch. Look.

Oppo A57e price in Pakistan

Oppo A57e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 41,800/-

Oppo A57e specs

TypeSmartphone
ModelA57e 4G
StatusComing Soon
Release DateExp release 2022
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
TechnologyGSM /  HSPA / LTE
OSAndroid 12
Body
Dimensions163.74 x 75.03 x 7.99mm
Weight187 g
ColourGlowing Green and Glowing Black
Display
Screen Size6.56 inches
TypeIPS LCD, 480 nits (peak), 90Hz
Resolutions720 x 1612 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI(~269 ppi density)
Multi-touchYes
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Networks
4G1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
EDGEYes
GPRSYes
Memory
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Card SlotmicroSDXC
Camera
Rear Dual50 wide
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FlashLED
FeaturesHDR, panorama
Videos[email protected]
Front8MP
CPU
CPUOcta-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
Battery
TypeLi-Po battery
Capacity5000 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Fast charging33W Fast Charging
Commons
Audio Jack3.5mm Jack
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
GPSYes, with A-GPS
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
BluetoothYes
Wi-FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFCNo

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung is continuing the Galaxy Note line with the Galaxy Note 8....

