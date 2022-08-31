Oppo A57e price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price in Pakistan & features
OPPO is getting ready to release a new device called the Oppo A57e. It will be a cheap phone. The OPPO A57 4G came out about two months ago.
It has a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and a very large battery.
On low-end smartphones today, we can get cheap processors and huge batteries.
6.56-inch HD+ screen with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The phone’s 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W rapid charging is good.
Oppo will debut a new A57 version. The phone launches next month. The OPPO A57e specs were disclosed before launch. Look.
Oppo A57e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 41,800/-
|Type
|Smartphone
|Model
|A57e 4G
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Release Date
|Exp release 2022
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|OS
|Android 12
|Body
|Dimensions
|163.74 x 75.03 x 7.99mm
|Weight
|187 g
|Colour
|Glowing Green and Glowing Black
|Display
|Screen Size
|6.56 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD, 480 nits (peak), 90Hz
|Resolutions
|720 x 1612 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PPI
|(~269 ppi density)
|Multi-touch
|Yes
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Networks
|4G
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|EDGE
|Yes
|GPRS
|Yes
|Memory
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Rear Dual
|50 wide
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Flash
|LED
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Videos
|[email protected]
|Front
|8MP
|CPU
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Fast charging
|33W Fast Charging
|Commons
|Audio Jack
|3.5mm Jack
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|NFC
|No
