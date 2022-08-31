Oppo A57e price in Pakistan & specs

The OPPO A57e has a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and a 6.56-inch HD+ screen with a 60 Hz refresh rate.

The phone’s 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W rapid charging is good.

The OPPO A57e launches next month.

OPPO is getting ready to release a new device called the Oppo A57e. It will be a cheap phone. The OPPO A57 4G came out about two months ago.

It has a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and a very large battery.

On low-end smartphones today, we can get cheap processors and huge batteries.

Oppo will debut a new A57 version. The phone launches next month. The OPPO A57e specs were disclosed before launch. Look.

Oppo A57e price in Pakistan

Oppo A57e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 41,800/- Oppo A57e specs

Type Smartphone Model A57e 4G Status Coming Soon Release Date Exp release 2022 SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE OS Android 12 Body Dimensions 163.74 x 75.03 x 7.99mm Weight 187 g Colour Glowing Green and Glowing Black Display Screen Size 6.56 inches Type IPS LCD, 480 nits (peak), 90Hz Resolutions 720 x 1612 pixels, 20:9 ratio PPI (~269 ppi density) Multi-touch Yes Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Networks 4G 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A EDGE Yes GPRS Yes Memory RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Card Slot microSDXC Camera Rear Dual 50 wide

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Flash LED Features HDR, panorama Videos [email protected] Front 8MP CPU CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Battery Type Li-Po battery Capacity 5000 mAh Removable Non-Removable Fast charging 33W Fast Charging Commons Audio Jack 3.5mm Jack Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass GPS Yes, with A-GPS Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go Bluetooth Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot NFC No

