Oppo A5s 4GB price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A5s 4GB price in Pakistan & features.

Oppo released the A5s 4GB and 2GB. Both variations are almost identical. The upgraded smartphone has additional RAM and space. Oppo A5s 4GB is the higher-end model.

This handset will likewise be powered by MediaTek Helio P22, like the low-end model. Oppo’s A5s 4GB has 4GB of RAM for multitasking. This model has more storage than the 2GB model.

This device has 32 or 64GB of storage. Oppo A5s 4GB’s microSD card slot can expand capacity up to 256GB. The storage problem is solved.

Oppo A5s 4GB has two back cameras. 13-megapixel rear camera with 2-megapixel secondary lens. 8 megapixels is enough for an entry-level smartphone’s selfie camera.

The 6.2-inch waterdrop notch screen is full HD+.

Oppo A5s 4GB runs Android 8.1-based ColorOS 5.2. The phone is 170 grams, which is light. Red, Black, Gold, and Green will be available.

Oppo A5s 4GB price in Pakistan

The Oppo A5s 4GB expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999.

Oppo A5s 4GB Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid V8.1 Oreo
UIColor OS 5.2
Dimensions155.9 x 75.4 x 8.2 mm
Weight170 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRed, Black, Gold, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.2 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, HDR
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4230 mAh
