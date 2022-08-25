Oppo A5s 4GB price in Pakistan & features.

Oppo A5s Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Oppo A5s Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Oppo A5s costs PKR...
Oppo released the A5s 4GB and 2GB. Both variations are almost identical. The upgraded smartphone has additional RAM and space. Oppo A5s 4GB is the higher-end model.
This handset will likewise be powered by MediaTek Helio P22, like the low-end model. Oppo’s A5s 4GB has 4GB of RAM for multitasking. This model has more storage than the 2GB model.
This device has 32 or 64GB of storage. Oppo A5s 4GB’s microSD card slot can expand capacity up to 256GB. The storage problem is solved.
Oppo A5s 4GB has two back cameras. 13-megapixel rear camera with 2-megapixel secondary lens. 8 megapixels is enough for an entry-level smartphone’s selfie camera.
The 6.2-inch waterdrop notch screen is full HD+.
Oppo A5s 4GB runs Android 8.1-based ColorOS 5.2. The phone is 170 grams, which is light. Red, Black, Gold, and Green will be available.
The Oppo A5s 4GB expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android V8.1 Oreo
|UI
|Color OS 5.2
|Dimensions
|155.9 x 75.4 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|170 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Red, Black, Gold, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, HDR
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4230 mAh
