Oppo A5s 4GB price in Pakistan & features.

Oppo released the A5s 4GB and 2GB. Both variations are almost identical. The upgraded smartphone has additional RAM and space. Oppo A5s 4GB is the higher-end model.

This handset will likewise be powered by MediaTek Helio P22, like the low-end model. Oppo’s A5s 4GB has 4GB of RAM for multitasking. This model has more storage than the 2GB model.

This device has 32 or 64GB of storage. Oppo A5s 4GB’s microSD card slot can expand capacity up to 256GB. The storage problem is solved.

Oppo A5s 4GB has two back cameras. 13-megapixel rear camera with 2-megapixel secondary lens. 8 megapixels is enough for an entry-level smartphone’s selfie camera.

The 6.2-inch waterdrop notch screen is full HD+.

Oppo A5s 4GB runs Android 8.1-based ColorOS 5.2. The phone is 170 grams, which is light. Red, Black, Gold, and Green will be available.

Oppo A5s 4GB price in Pakistan

The Oppo A5s 4GB expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999.

Oppo A5s 4GB Specifications:

Build OS Android V8.1 Oreo UI Color OS 5.2 Dimensions 155.9 x 75.4 x 8.2 mm Weight 170 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Red, Black, Gold, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.2 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, HDR Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/ editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4230 mAh

