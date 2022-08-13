Oppo A7 price in Pakistan & features.

Once more, OPPO presented the A7 with some significant changes to its specifications.

The OPPO A7 has made the news, and all of its specifications are there to illustrate what you will get in this phone.

We have seen the A5 with our own eyes and it is progressing well.

The OPPO A7 will be available in two colors: Glaring Gold and Glaze Blue. Both of these colors are now popular in the market and will give the new phone a hip look.

They will also give it an advantage over other smartphone brands.

Oppo A7 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A7 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 31,999.

Oppo A7 Specifications:

Build OS Android V8.1 Oreo UI Color OS 5.2 Dimensions 155.9 x 75.4 x 8.1mm Weight 168 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glazing Blue, Dazzling Gold, Rose Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.8 GHz Octa-Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 (14 nm) GPU Adreno 506 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.2 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) Camera Main Dual 13 MP + 2 MP, f/2.2 + f/2.4, autofocus, LED flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus , Panorama, HDR, Video Front 16 MP, f/2.0, HDR Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted) , Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non-removable), 4230 mAh

Advertisement Price Price in Rs: 31,999 Price in USD: $238

