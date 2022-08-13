Oppo A7 price in Pakistan & features.

Oppo A77 4G price in Pakistan & features
The release of the OPPO A77 4G is planned for the first...
Once more, OPPO presented the A7 with some significant changes to its specifications.
The OPPO A7 has made the news, and all of its specifications are there to illustrate what you will get in this phone.
We have seen the A5 with our own eyes and it is progressing well.
The OPPO A7 will be available in two colors: Glaring Gold and Glaze Blue. Both of these colors are now popular in the market and will give the new phone a hip look.
They will also give it an advantage over other smartphone brands.
The Oppo A7 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 31,999.
Oppo A7 Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android V8.1 Oreo
|UI
|Color OS 5.2
|Dimensions
|155.9 x 75.4 x 8.1mm
|Weight
|168 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glazing Blue, Dazzling Gold, Rose Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.8 GHz Octa-Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 (14 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP + 2 MP, f/2.2 + f/2.4, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, HDR
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted) , Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non-removable), 4230 mAh
Price
|Price in Rs: 31,999 Price in USD: $238
