OPPO A71 price in Pakistan & features

OPPO is launching A71, a midrange device with high-end features. The OPPO A71, an upper-class device, has 3 GB of RAM. With high RAM, playing demanding games and multitasking will be easy. OPPO’s A71 has a 3000 mAh battery, which is good for a smartphone. With a powerful battery, you can use your OPPO A71 for a day. In both black and gold, OPPO’s new A71 will look amazing. The OPPO A71 features 16 GB of internal storage, although portion of it is used by the Nougat operating system. On top of Android, the company’s proprietary colour OS 3.1 provides the A71 a smart design, like Samsung’s TouchWiz UI. A71’s 5.2-inch display uses IPS technology to accommodate 16M colours. HD resolution is 720 x 1280 pixels, and A71 has 282 ppi. Octa core processor with 1.5 GHz ensures that all commands supplied by A71 by OPPO users are completed quickly. It’s 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera.
OPPO A71 price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android v7.1.1 Nougat
|UI
|ColorOs 3.1
|Dimensions
|148.1 x 73.8 x 7.6mm
|Weight
|137 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gold, Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|1.5 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6750
|GPU
|Mali-T860MP2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.2 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 Pixels (~282 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|16GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|F/2.2, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.4
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.0 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh
