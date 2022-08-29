OPPO A71 price in Pakistan & features

OPPO A71 has a 3000 mAh battery.

It will have a latest-generation AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display.

This gadget has a Mediatek Helio G95 Chipset.

OPPO is launching A71, a midrange device with high-end features. The OPPO A71, an upper-class device, has 3 GB of RAM. With high RAM, playing demanding games and multitasking will be easy. OPPO’s A71 has a 3000 mAh battery, which is good for a smartphone. With a powerful battery, you can use your OPPO A71 for a day. In both black and gold, OPPO’s new A71 will look amazing. The OPPO A71 features 16 GB of internal storage, although portion of it is used by the Nougat operating system. On top of Android, the company’s proprietary colour OS 3.1 provides the A71 a smart design, like Samsung’s TouchWiz UI. A71’s 5.2-inch display uses IPS technology to accommodate 16M colours. HD resolution is 720 x 1280 pixels, and A71 has 282 ppi. Octa core processor with 1.5 GHz ensures that all commands supplied by A71 by OPPO users are completed quickly. It’s 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera.

OPPO A71 price in Pakistan

OPPO A71 price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999/-

OPPO A71 specs

Build OS Android v7.1.1 Nougat UI ColorOs 3.1 Dimensions 148.1 x 73.8 x 7.6mm Weight 137 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gold, Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 1.5 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6750 GPU Mali-T860MP2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.2 Inches Resolution 720 x 1280 Pixels (~282 PPI) Memory Built-in 16GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) Camera Main 13 MP, autofocus, LED flash Features F/2.2, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.4 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.0 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh

