OPPO A71 price in Pakistan & features

OPPO A71 price in Pakistan & features

  • OPPO A71 has a 3000 mAh battery.
  • It will have a latest-generation AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display.
  • This gadget has a Mediatek Helio G95 Chipset.
OPPO is launching A71, a midrange device with high-end features. The OPPO A71, an upper-class device, has 3 GB of RAM. With high RAM, playing demanding games and multitasking will be easy. OPPO’s A71 has a 3000 mAh battery, which is good for a smartphone. With a powerful battery, you can use your OPPO A71 for a day. In both black and gold, OPPO’s new A71 will look amazing. The OPPO A71 features 16 GB of internal storage, although portion of it is used by the Nougat operating system. On top of Android, the company’s proprietary colour OS 3.1 provides the A71 a smart design, like Samsung’s TouchWiz UI. A71’s 5.2-inch display uses IPS technology to accommodate 16M colours. HD resolution is 720 x 1280 pixels, and A71 has 282 ppi. Octa core processor with 1.5 GHz ensures that all commands supplied by A71 by OPPO users are completed quickly. It’s 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera.

 

OPPO A71 price in Pakistan

OPPO A71 price in Pakistan  is Rs. 17,999/-

OPPO A71 specs

BuildOSAndroid v7.1.1 Nougat
UIColorOs 3.1
Dimensions148.1 x 73.8 x 7.6mm
Weight137 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGold, Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU1.5 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6750
GPUMali-T860MP2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.2 Inches
Resolution720 x 1280 Pixels (~282 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in16GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CameraMain13 MP, autofocus, LED flash
FeaturesF/2.2, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.4
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.0 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh

