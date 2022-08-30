Advertisement
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & features.

Oppo will shortly debut A76. Oppo is developing a new A-series smartphone. The mid-range phone will be released in Malaysia. 

This smartphone will employ the powerful Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) CPU. This processor will power the Oppo A76.

The phone’s processor is a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core. Adreno 610 is the GPU. The Oppo A76 will sport a 6.56-inch screen with 720 x 1612-pixel resolution.

The latest, best-performing display is an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. Oppo sharp A76 has 6GB of RAM.

The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. 128 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of info. Oppo A76 has a dual camera. 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel primary cameras.

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A76 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999.

Oppo A76 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Black, Glowing Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

Price

Price in Rs: 44,999     Price in USD: $224

