Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & features.

OPPO A77 4G specifications leaked
OPPO A-series devices are highly praised by Pakistani customers in the offline...
Oppo will shortly debut A76. Oppo is developing a new A-series smartphone. The mid-range phone will be released in Malaysia.
This smartphone will employ the powerful Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) CPU. This processor will power the Oppo A76.
The phone’s processor is a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core. Adreno 610 is the GPU. The Oppo A76 will sport a 6.56-inch screen with 720 x 1612-pixel resolution.
The latest, best-performing display is an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. Oppo sharp A76 has 6GB of RAM.
The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. 128 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of info. Oppo A76 has a dual camera. 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel primary cameras.
The Oppo A76 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glowing Black, Glowing Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
Price
|Price in Rs: 44,999 Price in USD: $224
