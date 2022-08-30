Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & features.

Oppo will shortly debut A76. Oppo is developing a new A-series smartphone. The mid-range phone will be released in Malaysia.

This smartphone will employ the powerful Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) CPU. This processor will power the Oppo A76.

The phone’s processor is a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core. Adreno 610 is the GPU. The Oppo A76 will sport a 6.56-inch screen with 720 x 1612-pixel resolution.

The latest, best-performing display is an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. Oppo sharp A76 has 6GB of RAM.

The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. 128 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of info. Oppo A76 has a dual camera. 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel primary cameras.

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A76 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999.

Oppo A76 Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glowing Black, Glowing Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

Price Price in Rs: 44,999 Price in USD: $224

