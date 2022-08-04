Oppo A77 4G price in Pakistan & features.

Oppo A77 5G price in Pakistan & features
The Oppo A77 was released in May 2017 with 4G connection, and...
The release of the OPPO A77 4G is planned for the first week of August. Contrary to popular belief, it is not the same as the 5G version that was previously offered in Thailand.
The device will only work on 4G networks.
The source claims that the A77 4G could be powered by the entry-level MediaTek Helio G35 chipset with at least 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. In theory, RAM might be expanded.
6.56-inch 720P panel, updating at 60 Hz, would serve as the display. A broad chin may be seen at the exhibit’s base.
A dual back camera setup with a 50 MP primary lens and a 2 MP sensor is available on the most recent model on the OPPO price list.
An 8MP lens for the selfie camera may be hidden by the punch hole on the upper left corner of the display. Additionally, the A77’s operating system would be ColorOS 12.1 for Android 12.
For the A77, there might be a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging. The device’s starting price might be $200, or roughly PKR 48,000. However, other large storage options can cost more.
It could come with striking paint applications like Sky Blue and Sunset Orange.
The Oppo A77 4G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 57,999.
Oppo A77 4G Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunset Orange, Sky Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IPX4 water resistant, Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.