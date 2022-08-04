Advertisement
Oppo A77 4G price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A77 4G price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A77 4G price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A77 4G price in Pakistan & features.

The release of the OPPO A77 4G is planned for the first week of August. Contrary to popular belief, it is not the same as the 5G version that was previously offered in Thailand.

The device will only work on 4G networks.

The source claims that the A77 4G could be powered by the entry-level MediaTek Helio G35 chipset with at least 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. In theory, RAM might be expanded.

6.56-inch 720P panel, updating at 60 Hz, would serve as the display. A broad chin may be seen at the exhibit’s base.

A dual back camera setup with a 50 MP primary lens and a 2 MP sensor is available on the most recent model on the OPPO price list.

An 8MP lens for the selfie camera may be hidden by the punch hole on the upper left corner of the display. Additionally, the A77’s operating system would be ColorOS 12.1 for Android 12.

For the A77, there might be a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging. The device’s starting price might be $200, or roughly PKR 48,000. However, other large storage options can cost more.

It could come with striking paint applications like Sky Blue and Sunset Orange.

Oppo A77 4G price in Pakistan

The Oppo A77 4G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 57,999.

Oppo A77 4G Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunset Orange, Sky Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

 

Also Read

Oppo A77 5G price in Pakistan & features
Oppo A77 5G price in Pakistan & features

The Oppo A77 was released in May 2017 with 4G connection, and...

