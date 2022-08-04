Oppo A77 4G price in Pakistan & features.

The release of the OPPO A77 4G is planned for the first week of August. Contrary to popular belief, it is not the same as the 5G version that was previously offered in Thailand.

The device will only work on 4G networks.

The source claims that the A77 4G could be powered by the entry-level MediaTek Helio G35 chipset with at least 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. In theory, RAM might be expanded.

6.56-inch 720P panel, updating at 60 Hz, would serve as the display. A broad chin may be seen at the exhibit’s base.

A dual back camera setup with a 50 MP primary lens and a 2 MP sensor is available on the most recent model on the OPPO price list.

An 8MP lens for the selfie camera may be hidden by the punch hole on the upper left corner of the display. Additionally, the A77’s operating system would be ColorOS 12.1 for Android 12.

For the A77, there might be a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging. The device’s starting price might be $200, or roughly PKR 48,000. However, other large storage options can cost more.

It could come with striking paint applications like Sky Blue and Sunset Orange.

Oppo A77 4G price in Pakistan

The Oppo A77 4G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 57,999.

Oppo A77 4G Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunset Orange, Sky Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 50 MP + 2 MP , LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IPX4 water resistant, Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

