OPPO A77 4G specifications leaked.

The OPPO A-line of devices is highly praised by Pakistani customers in the offline market. It is understandable why OPPO keeps increasing the A-series product line.

The launch date and spec sheet for the A77, another device in the A-family, have already been leaked. The successor to the OPPO A76 will first touch down in India before traveling to other nations.

In the first week of August, the OPPO A77 4G is anticipated to go on sale. It should not be confused with the 5G variant that was previously available in Thailand.

Only 4G networks will be supported by the gadget.

According to the source, the entry-level MediaTek Helio G35 processor with at least 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage may power the A77 4G. The RAM might practically be expandable.

The display would be a 6.56-inch 720P panel that would update at 60 hertz. At the base of the exhibit is a large chin.

The newest addition to the OPPO price list features a dual back camera arrangement with a 50 MP primary lens and a 2 MP sensor.

The punch hole cutout on the upper left corner of the display may conceal an 8MP lens for the selfie camera. Additionally, ColorOS 12.1’s Android 12 version would be the OS running on the A77.

There may be a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 33W SuperVOOC charging for the A77. The starting price for the device might be $200, or about PKR 48,000. Other high storage variations, however, might be more expensive.

It might be delivered with eye-catching paint treatments like Sky Blue and Sunset Orange.

