OPPO Enco Buds 2 will arrive with ‘powerful and dynamic bass’

  • OPPO Enco Buds are the first non-flagship audio accessories from OPPO that don’t have a name.
  • The earbuds have Bluetooth 5.2 and a charging case with a USB-C port.
  • They’re being teased by the company’s Malaysian branch.
The Enco Buds are the first non-flagship audio accessories from OPPO that don’t have a name and that’s getting harder and harder to figure out.

They came up with a shape that looked like the Galaxy Buds, Bluetooth 5.2, and a charging case with a USB-C port.

But OPPO has said that their replacements will look like the new OnePlus Nord Buds CE, which are a copy of the AirPods.

On the other hand, we already know that the 10mm drivers in the upcoming TWS earbuds are the smallest of the two.

Still, OPPO is sure that their new “Titanized Diaphragm” design will give them a lot more bass than their competitors.

This means that the Enco Buds 2 should be able to provide “eargasmic audio moments” in general.

OPPO hasn’t said how much the Enco Buds 2 will start at, but since they’re being teased by the company’s Malaysian branch, it seems likely that this is where they’ll be sold first.

On Amazon, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

