Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
  • The Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen that works well in strong sunshine.
  • The phone’s SoC is the latest MediaTek Helio P95.
  • 128 gigabytes of storage space on the inside is enough to hold any amount of data.
Oppo has just released the new F17 Pro, which is the high-end phone in the series. Its camera is sure to blow your mind.

The phone’s chipset is the latest MediaTek Helio P95. The Oppo F17 Pro has 8GB of RAM.

The device’s SoC and RAM are enough to handle most games and apps.

The smartphone has 128 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, which is enough to hold any amount of data for modern use.

The Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen that works well in strong sunshine.

The screen’s resolution is 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Oppo F17 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm
Weight164 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMagic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio P95 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GM9446
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3+
Extra Features430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0

