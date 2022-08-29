Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo's Y33s has a 6.5-inch screen with 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. This...
Oppo has just released the new F17 Pro, which is the high-end phone in the series. Its camera is sure to blow your mind.
The phone’s chipset is the latest MediaTek Helio P95. The Oppo F17 Pro has 8GB of RAM.
The device’s SoC and RAM are enough to handle most games and apps.
The smartphone has 128 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, which is enough to hold any amount of data for modern use.
The Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen that works well in strong sunshine.
The screen’s resolution is 1080 x 2400 pixels.
Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|164 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Magic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P95 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GM9446
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3+
|Extra Features
|430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.