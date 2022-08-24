Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & features.

Imagine if OPPO’s F19 had 10X optical zoom. An innovative brand like this can accomplish anything, and we already know that it has achieved the impossible.

Now OPPO F19 will repeat history by launching a smartphone with a 10x zoom camera lens. OPPO’s F19 is also rumored to have 3D pictures where you can change clothing and perform other things with the same camera as other handsets.

OPPO concentrated on the camera part of the F19, so you’ll get a smarter camera that can zoom like a DSLR lens without distorting the pixels.

OPPO F19’s camera is so good that it can take nighttime photographs without a flashlight, like Samsung’s flagship phone.

F19’s expanded fingerprint scanner will also take your breath away. Now there’s more screen area to unlock the phone. It’s also possible to unlock the F19 using two fingers at once.

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan

The Oppo F19 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999.

Oppo F19 Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Color OS 11.1 Dimensions 160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism Black, Midnight Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0

Price Price in Rs: 36,999 Price in USD: $184

