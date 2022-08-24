Advertisement
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & features

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & features.

Imagine if OPPO’s F19 had 10X optical zoom. An innovative brand like this can accomplish anything, and we already know that it has achieved the impossible.

Now OPPO F19 will repeat history by launching a smartphone with a 10x zoom camera lens. OPPO’s F19 is also rumored to have 3D pictures where you can change clothing and perform other things with the same camera as other handsets.

OPPO concentrated on the camera part of the F19, so you’ll get a smarter camera that can zoom like a DSLR lens without distorting the pixels.

Also check: Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan, 26 Aug 2022

OPPO F19’s camera is so good that it can take nighttime photographs without a flashlight, like Samsung’s flagship phone.

F19’s expanded fingerprint scanner will also take your breath away. Now there’s more screen area to unlock the phone. It’s also possible to unlock the F19 using two fingers at once.

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan

The Oppo F19 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999.

Oppo F19 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColor OS 11.1
Dimensions160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism Black, Midnight Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0

Price

Price in Rs: 36,999     Price in USD: $184

