Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & features.

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Oppo has released F19 Pro. Supposedly, it could have 10x hybrid optical...
Imagine if OPPO’s F19 had 10X optical zoom. An innovative brand like this can accomplish anything, and we already know that it has achieved the impossible.
Now OPPO F19 will repeat history by launching a smartphone with a 10x zoom camera lens. OPPO’s F19 is also rumored to have 3D pictures where you can change clothing and perform other things with the same camera as other handsets.
OPPO concentrated on the camera part of the F19, so you’ll get a smarter camera that can zoom like a DSLR lens without distorting the pixels.
Also check: Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan, 26 Aug 2022
OPPO F19’s camera is so good that it can take nighttime photographs without a flashlight, like Samsung’s flagship phone.
F19’s expanded fingerprint scanner will also take your breath away. Now there’s more screen area to unlock the phone. It’s also possible to unlock the F19 using two fingers at once.
The Oppo F19 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Color OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Prism Black, Midnight Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0
Price
|Price in Rs: 36,999 Price in USD: $184
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.