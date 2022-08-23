Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

Oppo F21 price in Pakistan & specs
The Chinese company Oppo is putting the F21 smartphone on the market....
Oppo has released F19 Pro. Supposedly, it could have 10x hybrid optical zoom. Patent leaks suggest Oppo’s future phones could include a 10X lossless zoom.
Oppo F19 Pro is the new phone. This device’s MediaTek Helio P95 SoC gives it greater power, and its 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor makes it ultra-fast.
Oppo F19 Pro’s GPU is PowerVR GM9446. The upcoming smartphone boasts a 6.43-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.
The new Oppo F19 Pro will have a latest-generation AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. This phone has 8GB of RAM.
The F19 Pro from Oppo’s chipset and RAM capacity will allow users to perform tasks in seconds. 128 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of info.
Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects Oppo Pro. Quad Cameras will be included.
The Oppo F19 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GM9446
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|60Hz, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, phase detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, selfie beautification, Video (1080P/[email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 4310 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 30W
Price
|Price in Rs: 49,999 Price in USD: $248
