OPPO F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

OPPO F19 Pro smartphone launched. According to speculations, the company’s upcoming smartphone would include 10x hybrid optical zoom. Patent leaks suggest Oppo’s future phones could offer a 10X lossless zoom. Oppo F19 Pro is the new phone. This device’s MediaTek Helio P95 SoC gives it greater power, and its 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor makes it ultra-fast. Oppo F19 Pro’s GPU is PowerVR GM9446. The upcoming smartphone boasts a 6.43-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. The new Oppo F19 Pro will have a latest-generation AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. This phone has 8GB of RAM. The F19 Pro from Oppo’s chipset and RAM capacity will allow users to perform tasks in seconds. 128 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of info.

OPPO F19 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

OPPO F19 Pro specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 172 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GM9446 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 60Hz, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, phase detection, Touch to focus , Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, selfie beautification, Video (1080P/[email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh – Fast battery charging 30W

