Oppo will release two foldable smartphones this fall.

Called the Find N Fold and Find N Flip, both phones will be made for China-only customers.

They’ll compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the foldable phone market.

In the west, Samsung has been mostly unopposed in the foldables market after Motorola Razr’s initial couple flopped. But Motorola’s Razr 2022 and Chinese firm Oppo’s foldables could change that in 2022. Yogesh Brar told Pricebaba that Oppo will release two foldable smartphones this fall: the Find N Fold and Find N Flip.

Both will include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU and compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The Find N Fold will likely be like the China-only Oppo Find N: a smartphone that expands into a tablet.

The Find N Flip lets you fold your regular-sized phone in half while not in use, making it more compact.

If these were China-only, like the original Find N, Samsung wouldn’t mind.

Pricebaba saw listings for both phones on the EUIPO website earlier this month. This suggests that Oppo is working toward something bigger.

Samsung should worry. We reviewed Oppo’s first foldable, the Find N, despite no US release.

Our phones editor, Jordan Palmer, liked that it was better than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 because when it was folded, there was no gap, there was no noticeable crease, and the hinge was stronger.

“While it shares similar lacklustre battery life with other foldables and seriously underwhelming cameras, I’d much rather use the Find N than the Galaxy Z Fold 3,” he wrote.

Everyone should celebrate Oppo’s forthcoming foldable global release, even Samsung execs. Competition increases consumer choice and spurs innovation.

