Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Oppo Find N Fold, Find N Flip will compete with Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4
Oppo Find N Fold, Find N Flip will compete with Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4

Oppo Find N Fold, Find N Flip will compete with Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo Find N Fold, Find N Flip will compete with Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4

Oppo Find N Fold,Find N Flip will compete with Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4

Advertisement
  • Oppo will release two foldable smartphones this fall.
  • Called the Find N Fold and Find N Flip, both phones will be made for China-only customers.
  • They’ll compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the foldable phone market.
Advertisement

In the west, Samsung has been mostly unopposed in the foldables market after Motorola Razr’s initial couple flopped. But Motorola’s Razr 2022 and Chinese firm Oppo’s foldables could change that in 2022. Yogesh Brar told Pricebaba that Oppo will release two foldable smartphones this fall: the Find N Fold and Find N Flip.

Both will include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU and compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The Find N Fold will likely be like the China-only Oppo Find N: a smartphone that expands into a tablet.

The Find N Flip lets you fold your regular-sized phone in half while not in use, making it more compact.

If these were China-only, like the original Find N, Samsung wouldn’t mind.

Pricebaba saw listings for both phones on the EUIPO website earlier this month. This suggests that Oppo is working toward something bigger.

Advertisement

Samsung should worry. We reviewed Oppo’s first foldable, the Find N, despite no US release.

Our phones editor, Jordan Palmer, liked that it was better than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 because when it was folded, there was no gap, there was no noticeable crease, and the hinge was stronger.

“While it shares similar lacklustre battery life with other foldables and seriously underwhelming cameras, I’d much rather use the Find N than the Galaxy Z Fold 3,” he wrote.

Everyone should celebrate Oppo’s forthcoming foldable global release, even Samsung execs. Competition increases consumer choice and spurs innovation.

Also Read

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & features
Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & features

The V21e smartphone from Vivo will soon be available. Following the launching...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story