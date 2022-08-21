Advertisement
Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo’s Reno 4 arrives. Standard and Pro versions of the phone are available. Most users are waiting for the next series instalment. Oppo Reno 4 has top-notch specifications. Gorilla Glass 6 protects the phone’s front and rear. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G powers the phone. Oppo’s 7 nm Reno 4 chipset will support 5G. Built-in storage is 128 GB, therefore the Oppo Reno 4 Pro has also been unveiled. 8GB of RAM makes the phone easy to use. Reno 4 by Oppo has no possibility to increase storage space, however the inbuilt storage is enough to keep large data.

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Oppo Reno 4 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions160.3 x 73.9 x 7.7 mm
Weight165 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 720G
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate, 430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
FrontDual 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0

Next Story