Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & features.

Users that enjoy mobile gaming and content creation are the target market for the OPPO Reno 5. It has a 44-megapixel selfie sensor and a 64-megapixel quad-rear camera.
It also has AI Video Highlight, Ultra Dark Mode, AI Mixed Portrait, and AI Color Portrait Video among other camera capabilities.
The Android 11 gadget has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB internal storage space that can be expanded to 256GB via a microSD card.
Thanks to the 4,310mAh battery’s capability for 50-watt fast-charging technology, it can be recharged quickly.
Gaming-related features include Gamer Mode, which briefly blocks out disturbances, Gaming Shortcut Mode, which quickly navigates to the gaming page, and Adjustable Gaming Touch, which lets users customize the amount of fluidity and touch sensitivity for each game.
The Oppo Reno 5 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 55,999.
Oppo Reno 5 Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11
|Dimensions
|159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|171 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Fantasy Silver, Starry Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
|Front
|44 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
|– Fast charging 50W, Reverse charging, SuperVOOC
Price
|Price in Rs: 55,999 Price in USD: $278
