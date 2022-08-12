Advertisement
Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & features

Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & features.

Users that enjoy mobile gaming and content creation are the target market for the OPPO Reno 5. It has a 44-megapixel selfie sensor and a 64-megapixel quad-rear camera.

It also has AI Video Highlight, Ultra Dark Mode, AI Mixed Portrait, and AI Color Portrait Video among other camera capabilities.

The Android 11 gadget has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB internal storage space that can be expanded to 256GB via a microSD card.

Thanks to the 4,310mAh battery’s capability for 50-watt fast-charging technology, it can be recharged quickly.

Gaming-related features include Gamer Mode, which briefly blocks out disturbances, Gaming Shortcut Mode, which quickly navigates to the gaming page, and Adjustable Gaming Touch, which lets users customize the amount of fluidity and touch sensitivity for each game.

Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 5 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 55,999.

Oppo Reno 5 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11
Dimensions159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm
Weight171 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsFantasy Silver, Starry Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
Front44 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
– Fast charging 50W, Reverse charging, SuperVOOC
Price

Price in Rs: 55,999     Price in USD: $278
