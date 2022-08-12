Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & features.

Users that enjoy mobile gaming and content creation are the target market for the OPPO Reno 5. It has a 44-megapixel selfie sensor and a 64-megapixel quad-rear camera.

It also has AI Video Highlight, Ultra Dark Mode, AI Mixed Portrait, and AI Color Portrait Video among other camera capabilities.

The Android 11 gadget has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB internal storage space that can be expanded to 256GB via a microSD card.

Thanks to the 4,310mAh battery’s capability for 50-watt fast-charging technology, it can be recharged quickly.

Gaming-related features include Gamer Mode, which briefly blocks out disturbances, Gaming Shortcut Mode, which quickly navigates to the gaming page, and Adjustable Gaming Touch, which lets users customize the amount of fluidity and touch sensitivity for each game.

Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 5 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 55,999.

Oppo Reno 5 Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11 Dimensions 159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Fantasy Silver, Starry Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR) Front 44 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh – Fast charging 50W, Reverse charging, SuperVOOC

Advertisement Price Price in Rs: 55,999 Price in USD: $278

