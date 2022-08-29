Oppo Reno 6 Lite price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo is releasing a new Reno 6 phone with the name “Lite” at the end.

Oppo is releasing a new Reno 6 phone with the name “Lite” at the end. Oppo, a Chinese company, has quietly told people about its upcoming smartphone.

The new phone will be in the Reno series, which is the top line for the company. However, the new phone will be a mid-ranger. The new phone will be called the Oppo Reno 6 Lite when it comes out.

The new phone will use the Snapdragon 662. This powerful chipset will power Oppo’s Reno 6 Lite, which has an Octa-Core processor.

The new Oppo Reno 6 will sport a 6.43-inch screen and a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

Oppo Reno 6 Lite price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 6 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 45,999/-

Oppo Reno 6 Lite specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 160.3 x 73.8 x 8 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Rainbow Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HDM), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.09″, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised)

