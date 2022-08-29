Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Oppo Reno 6 Lite price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo Reno 6 Lite price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo Reno 6 Lite price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo Reno 6 Lite

Advertisement
  • Oppo is releasing a new Reno 6 phone with the name “Lite” at the end.
  • The phone will sport a 6.43-inch screen and a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.
  • It will use the Snapdragon 662 processor, which has an Octa-Core processor.
Advertisement

Oppo is releasing a new Reno 6 phone with the name “Lite” at the end. Oppo, a Chinese company, has quietly told people about its upcoming smartphone.

The new phone will be in the Reno series, which is the top line for the company. However, the new phone will be a mid-ranger. The new phone will be called the Oppo Reno 6 Lite when it comes out.

The new phone will use the Snapdragon 662. This powerful chipset will power Oppo’s Reno 6 Lite, which has an Octa-Core processor.

The new Oppo Reno 6 will sport a 6.43-inch screen and a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

Oppo Reno 6 Lite price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 6 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 45,999/-

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 6 Lite specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions160.3 x 73.8 x 8 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Rainbow Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HDM), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.09″, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised)

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung will release a new Galaxy A73 smartphone. It has a 6.7-inch...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo Reno 4 F price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo Reno 4 F price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A54s price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A54s price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A80 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A80 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan & special features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story